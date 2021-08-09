Zyngas AppTrackingTransparency Woes; Monthly Texas Rakes in Hollywood Dollars





Here is the summary of today’s AdExchanger.com news. Want to receive it by email? Register nowhere. IOS waste, treasure of androids Apple’s AppTrackingTransparency framework makes it uneconomic to acquire new customers, and Zyngas earnings have offered evidence of the impact of the changes on the business of mobile game companies. Passing Apple’s privacy changes resulted in a higher cost to acquire our players, said Frank Gibeau, CEO of Zynga. In response, Zynga reduced its user acquisition target, or risked unsustainable marketing costs for new users. Gibeau said iOS metrics improved in the second half of Q2, so maybe the issue will stabilize. And the number of daily active users of the company nearly doubled year-over-year, from 22 million to 41 million, in the second quarter of 2021. The state of iOS advertising has pushed developers to Android, pushing up prices. from Google (which has been confirmed by Googles and Facebooks monster gains reports) and makes it more difficult to meet user acquisition goals. Zyngas stock fell 20% the day after profits. Sell ​​stories Texas Monthly will earn around $ 1 million this year from entertainment offerings based on its magazine reporting primarily for archival stories. Some production deals don’t have distribution houses yet, and last year Amazon Prime cut a Netfixs Tiger King follow-up series (another Texas Monthly hit), but there is an HBO Max series and a Paramount + show, among other projects, Business intern reports. A million dollars a year is not a game-changing new line of business. But there is value for the news company beyond the studio contract. Goal # 1, in addition to finding the right partner, is source material credit in major headlines “based on the Texas Monthly article” that draws that audience to our owned and operated efforts, said Scott Brown, president of Texas. Monthly. Just in time marketing The uncertainty created by the pandemic over the past year has reduced the usual delay between signing a call for tenders and launching a campaign. Brands must also constantly adapt to changes in state or national reopening laws, public habits and supply chain issues on the fly. This means that brands reassign more to in-flight campaigns if certain parameters are working well. For example, Ranker saw its average lead time drop from 50 days to 33 days, Digiday reports. And an anonymous publisher made huge gains from mid-campaign changes, such as a $ 250,000 campaign raising an additional $ 80,000. As the delta variant spreads, and with it general uncertainty, this kind of flexible, just-in-time marketing is not going anywhere. But wait, there is more! Spotify combines Nielsen’s demos with podcast audience measurement. [Campaign] Eleven measurement companies that brands use to prove their PR is working. [Business Insider] An old taboo on venture capital is fading as more companies invest in competing portfolios. [The Information] Yelp intros Proof of vaccination required and All staff are fully vaccinated. [blog] How Duncan Hines incorporated consumer data into his new keto-friendly cake. [Ad Age] Sorry. Disclosure of the Google Ads search term was a problem. [Search Engine Land]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.adexchanger.com/ad-exchange-news/monday-08092021/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos