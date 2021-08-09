Emmerdale’s famous wife of actor Paul Ashdale – and where you know her from





Reece Dinsdale joined Emmerdale in 2020 to play Paul Ashdale who was killed in an explosion a year later. While Dinsdale’s acting spell on Emmerdale may have been short-lived, it did not completely disappear from the popular ITV soap opera. READ MORE: Emmerdale actor Liv Flaherty’s life offscreen – from red carpet aversion to co-star’s secret boyfriend In an interview after his last episode, Dinsdale revealed that he will continue to lead the series. The 62-year-old Normanton is also enjoying family life with his wife and actress Zara Turner and their two children Elwy and Luca. To get the latest email updates from LeedsLive, click here.





(Image: LWT)

Turner, from Northern Ireland, has appeared in numerous TV shows and films over the years, including dramatic comedies Sliding doors alongside Gwyneth Paltrow and John Hannah. She also starred in ITV’s The law project in 2009 and that of BBC One The Corps Farm in 2011 and comedy In the nose with Dan Aykroyd and Robbie Coltrane. Turner also appeared in Father Ted, Mccallum, Anytime now, The brief and Midnight man. In 2009, her husband wrote the short film Imaginary friend which premiered on May 8, 2010 and stars Maxine Peake and herself. Equally impressive is Dinsdale’s record as an actor. Amazon Prime has thousands of original series, sports documentaries, and movies you can subscribe to to watch here for only 7.99 / month plus one month free trial included. Disney + is here in the UK and if paid for an annual subscription, it can save viewers 15%, giving you access to Disney and Pixar movies and popular series like The Mandalorian. New O2 customers, or existing customers who upgrade their plan, can get up to 6 months free of Disney +. In addition, Apple TV offers a free try for seven days, but remember that the subscription will automatically renew at 4.99 / month, so remember to cancel if you don’t want it anymore. Netflix is available on your smartphone, tablet, smart TV, laptop or streaming device, all for a fixed monthly subscription. Plans range from 5.99 to 13.99 per month. No additional costs, no contracts. The father-of-two starred alongside Julie Walters in the ITV drama Ahead of the class and played Robert in Conviction for the BBC. He starred in two series of The hunt (also for the BBC) and in ITV thrillers Love is found in bleeding and Midnight man. Among many other roles, he played Tina McIntyre’s (Michelle Keegan) father in Corrie between 2008 and 2010. * Emmerdale airs weekdays on ITV at 7 p.m. with an additional episode on Thursdays at 8 p.m.

