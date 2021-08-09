Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: What I learned from watching the Olympics – The Hollywood Reporter

The Olympics are not only an exciting sporting event featuring the best athletes in the world, they are a reflection of the social values ​​of humanity – and the battle in Tokyo this year over those values ​​was just as exciting as the competitions. themselves.

Sport is a measure of the evolution of the human body through disciplined passion. It is also an attempt to create a model of fair play that does not exist in the real world. These Olympics have been particularly revealing, rewarding and repulsive, with lessons to be learned for all of us interested in maintaining the sport as the pinnacle of a competitive yet compassionate community.

Certainly one of the highlights that demonstrates both the courage to be an athlete and the competitive spirit of the Olympics was the performance of Dutch runner Sifan Hassan in the 1,500-meter race. After colliding with another runner, she collapsed to the ground with the last 400-meter lap to go, got up off the ground and sprinted past the rest of the runners, overtaking them all and winning the race.

As elated as I watch incredible athletic achievements like this, I am more deeply moved by seeing examples of good sportsmanship. It’s easy to be magnanimous and cheerful after winning, but it takes a superior athlete to be graceful in losing. When Italy’s Gianmarco Tamberi and Qatar’s Mutaz Barshim were tied in the high jump, rather than going through a jump-off to determine a winner, they opted to share the gold medal. “It’s beyond sport,” Barshim said. “This is a message we are delivering to the younger generation. Tamberi agrees: “Sharing with a friend is even more beautiful.”

When Batswana Nijel Amos accidentally tripped American Isaiah Jewett in the men’s 800m, both fell to the ground with no chance of winning. Instead of screaming or stomping in frustration, Jewett helped Amos to his feet. Amos apologized. Then they hugged and finished the race, Amos restraining himself so that Jewett could finish before him. Jewett admitted he was disappointed because he felt he had a chance to win, but he also said he learned something from all the superhero animations he watched. “Get up and show good character, even if it’s my rival or whoever I’m running with,” he said. “That’s what heroes do. They show their humanity through who they are. I will remember these two athletes long after I forget who really won.

Simone Biles’ decision to drop several gymnastics events for mental health reasons that put her in physical danger has sparked many passionate – and foolish – opinions. She has experienced “twisties,” which are a disconnect between the brain and the body that, in a sport like gymnastics, could lead to serious injury ending her career, possibly even her life. Athletes familiar with the pressures of competing at the highest level supported her choice while self-righteous couch warriors called it “a disgrace for the country.”

While I don’t take the hyperbole of these discount experts seriously – because they are, as Alex Jones admitted, “performance artists” paid to act outrageously, not to think so. consistent – we need to recognize some misconception among people who are performing their clowns. act for. Some fans prefer their sports heroes to be as flawless as their athletic performances – to epitomize all the sports clichés they’ve seen in every inspiring sports movie. This romance of athletes dehumanizes them into sports figures with interchangeable figures.

Of course, this Stone Age attitude to mental health only increases the pressure on athletes. This parenting mindset is one of the reasons why 70% of American children drop out of sports by the age of 13. According to the National Alliance for Youth, the main reason given is “it’s just not fun anymore”. Part of the reason is that parents put too much pressure on children to play to the parents’ satisfaction. Biles, the world’s most decorated gymnast, returned to win a bronze medal on balance beam, saying bronze meant more than all of her golds because of what she had been through. “At the end of the day, we’re not just athletes or entertainment,” she said. “We’re also human, and we have real emotions, and sometimes they don’t realize that we have things going on behind the scenes that affect us every time we compete.”

American swimmer Caeleb Dressel, although he won five gold medals, later told reporters he was “pretty much above swimming” now. “Some parts were extremely enjoyable,” he said. “I would say the majority of them weren’t. You can’t sleep properly, you can’t nap shaking all the time. I have probably lost 10 pounds. These Olympics showed true fans that part of being a smart athlete is how far to go and when to back down.

Transgender athletes have faced many pushbacks based on unwanted science and self-righteous moralization. While at least five U.S. states are considering laws prohibiting trans student-athletes from participating in school sports, several trans athletes have competed in the Olympics, which has allowed trans participation since 2004. New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard did not win a medal, allaying fears. of genetic dominance that are contrary to actual medical facts.

Quinn, a midfielder with Canada’s women’s soccer team, became the first non-binary trans Olympic athlete to win a medal when Canada defeated Sweden in the gold medal match. Although she placed last on Women’s Street, American trans non-binary skater Alana Smith later posted: “For the first time in my life, I’m proud of who I worked for. . “

The debate over whether the Games should have taken place given the threat to health and life that such an event can cause internationally will continue throughout the pandemic. The wave of COVID-19 in Tokyo caused some pivoting, such as not allowing spectators in the stands. At the very least, the International Olympic Committee should have made vaccinations mandatory, not only to protect the health of athletes and the staff who support them, but to send a message to those who do not wish to vaccinate for their own selfish reasons. Athletes like American swimmer Michael Andrew, who recklessly refused to be vaccinated or worn a mask while speaking to reporters, are free to choose his policy over everyone’s welfare, but the cost should have been be his expulsion from the Games. The US Olympic and Paralympic Committee agreed his actions were in violation of its protocols, but did nothing. Yet in another incident proving an inconsistency in the application of protocols, the credentials of 14 participants in the Tokyo Games were revoked due to violations of COVID-19.

I was heartened to see the modest protests against social injustice – under the new IOC rules – displayed by some of the athletes. The US team’s women’s soccer team and members of soccer teams from other countries knelt before their tournaments. After winning a silver medal, American shot putter Raven Saunders raised his hands to form an X, American fencer Race Imboden displayed a circled X on his hand after winning the bronze medal (the X representing intersection where the oppressed meet), and American hammer thrower Gwen Berry raised her fist before competing. While these simple expressions don’t seem to rock the world, they represent a shift in the way athletes see themselves and their place in the world. Many are no longer content to collect their medals and endorsements and cash in their rewards; they also want to be symbols of change.

The Olympics are always evolving, just like the rest of society. Athletes continue to break records, to elevate the capabilities of the human body. But what is the use of developing the body without also developing our consciousness? Tokyo has shown us proof of this developing consciousness in sports, but it has also revealed areas that still require our attention. I am optimistic that these Olympic Games will inspire us to push the concept of fair play further. We will return to Paris in 2024 to measure how far we have taken a leap forward.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is a member of the NBA Hall of Fame and recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

