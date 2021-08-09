Abhay Deol Calls Bollywood Very Cliché | Abhay Deol says “If you show loyalty you can go a long way”

Connect with us

Abhay Deol is one of the actors in the city of garlands who is known for speaking his mind. Not one to mince words, the actor often shares his thoughts on how Bollywood works.

Recently, during a one-on-one with an entertainment portal, the Dev D actor called Bollywood a very clicky nature and said that one can go a long way if he shows “loyalty.” , even if he does not come from a family of films. .

Abhay told Zoom: “Look at the end of the day, we as a culture reward loyalty more than we reward innovation. We’re just culturally built like that. So it doesn’t matter if you are an insider or a stranger, if you show loyalty you can go very far. “

He said that although he comes from a film family, he always made his own choices and even paid for them when it didn’t work in his favor.

Abhay explained, “And for me, loyalty isn’t something that comes instantly, it’s something that is earned. So I’ve always taken a step back and I’ve always been very professional and have felt like I wouldn’t have followed the line because I was screaming at the top of my lungs, saying, let’s do something different. Let’s get out of the mainstream. “

Speaking about his approach to the job, the actor added, “So I didn’t build any bridges even though I had the chance. So that’s not me. I could have easily done the It’s not that bad, it’s you as an individual if you choose to stay away from the crowd then it doesn’t matter if you are on the inside you will be left out of the crowd. if you wanna be in the crowd i mean bollywood is very cliquish we all know that so you can pick a clique and if someone likes you and is like “okay i can do something about it with that person, “so it doesn’t matter whether you are from the movie family or not, you’re going to get caught.”

He also touched on the nepotism debate and said the problem runs deeper than patronage in the country.

“It’s not as if people from outside the industry haven’t come and found success. They are. But we, as a country that has a system of castes for thousands of years, nepotism, I laugh when people cry nepotism. I mean to people, why don’t you say something about caste, to begin with, “Zoom said quoting him. .

“So nepotism, what is it now. Let’s talk about jaati. I mean, can we go to the varna system, in which I think there are at least four types of people and those are skills and abilities that you fall into one of those four categories. But under jaati you fell under what your dad does. It’s something that affects us culturally in all industries. So jumping on Bollywood alone is counterproductive. because you kind of ignore history and you also ignore other areas where it is rampant. It’s important to talk about it, ”Abhay added, explaining how nepotism and favoritism is not limited to the Film Industry.

As for work, Abhay Deol is currently preparing for the release of the next Disney film

Twirl
which is scheduled to premiere on Disney + Hotstar on August 15, 2021.

Article first published: Monday, August 9, 2021, 11:28 a.m. [IST]

