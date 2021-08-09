Entertainment
‘Die Hart’ star Natalie Emmanuel explains how action heroines have become “less too rich or stereotypical” – The Hollywood Reporter
After a series of breakout roles in The iron Throne, Four weddings and a funeral and the Fast Furious franchise, Nathalie Emmanuel landed her first Emmy name this year for her performance in the short comedy Quibi The deer (now streaming as an original Roku). Appearing alongside Emmy-nominated Kevin Hart and John Travolta, Emmanuel plays an aspiring female action star, training in stunts alongside Hart (playing himself) at the character’s famous Action Star School. by Travolta. Following his appointment, Emmanuel spoke to THR on her own path to acting stardom, her first TV Academy recognition and the show’s post-Quibi journey.
Why was this a project you wanted to participate in?
I had to give an answer if I liked [the script] and became interested in it fairly quickly. I remember I was in Los Angeles and had a really crazy meeting day; I had about an hour and a half, and thought I might just take a nap and then move on to my next meeting. And then I was like, “No, Nathalie, be responsible and read this thing that has a very short turnaround time.” So I sat down on a chair and ran over to it, and it made me laugh so much.
Have you ever experienced anything like the action star school featured on the show for your own training?
With every project that you do that has an action element, you absolutely have to go through some sort of training and you have to have a feel for what is going to be physically required of you. We always have fantastic stunt coordinators and stuntmen who train us and teach us what we’re going to have to do. There is an element of a training school, but I have never been asked to run through a burning fire just to see if I can or any of the other crazy things poor Kevin is subjected to The deer.
Your character on the show talks about the lack of action roles for women. Is this something that you have also come across?
In the last five or ten years you have seen a lot more opportunities for women – as in, they’re not just a male version of what they think is a female action hero. The characters are nuanced with complex personalities and not as if they just changed the pronouns to “she” when it could have been played by a guy. I ended up in a few action stuff, but I don’t really do crazy action like I did in The deer – it was my first time doing real fight scenes, and I got really involved physically, and it was really exciting. I was really proud of it because I was able to tap into my own experience of physical activity, like boxing and yoga, and then I was finally able to apply it and learn new things as well. But yes, I think there are more and more action parts for women and the women that exist in these spaces are less tropies or stereotypical. This is the change we really need, and I love it.
This show has had quite a journey – from Quibi to really being nowhere to now on Roku. What was that period of limbo like?
It was such a shame that it didn’t work out, but it was very well received on Quibi. You do work all the time [that] sometimes they don’t even come out or they go straight to DVD and they never get a theatrical release. This unpredictability of business – it’s part of it in a way. I was sad that Quibi didn’t survive, but I was like, “If people really liked him, they would find a way for people to see him to some extent anywhere.” And it turned out to be Roku, which is fantastic. The fact that he went through this journey and is now nominated for an Emmy Awards is unheard of. It’s quite spectacular, really, and a testament to the spectacle and the work.
And what was it like getting that Emmy nomination for it?
I received a message from one of our producers, Candice [Wilson, who sent] me a screenshot of my nomination on the list. I was like, “Huh? What is it? ”My brain just didn’t calculate that I had been nominated, and I didn’t really understand what was going on. It was such a nice surprise, I was so blown away and not sure what to say or what to do. I was just a little stunned for a while and then when he settled into what had happened I felt really proud of the thing we I’ve been doing this for a long time and somebody say, “Oh, we love what you did” it means so much and it’s really, really humbling.
Interview edited for length and clarity.
Due to an editing error, a previous version of this story misspelled Nathalie Emmanuel’s first name.
This story first appeared in an August issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, Click here to subscribe.
