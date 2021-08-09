Actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has been away from Bollywood and her family for a very long time. It was only recently that she arrived in Bombay after almost a year to meet her family. The actress resides in Nothing Hill in London with her husband and business mogul Anand Ahuja (founder of the Bhanee label).
The actress in conversation with Vogue magazine has spoken and revealed that she will take the “UK life test”. The test is carried out by the UK government for those applying for permanent UK citizenship in the UK. As she takes her Life in the UK Test, she says “I’ve been studying for a week”, laughing. In short, there is a lot to process and more time than usual to do it.
Sonam is now fully vaccinated and had contradicted COVID-19 in December and said: “I was asymptomatic thank goodness”. She was due to go on the set of her latest movie Blind, which she also described as “an amazing experience” and – one of the most difficult shoots I have ever done. “
