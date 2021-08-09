Bollywood stars and their original phone cases





The latest Gen Z trend isn’t about figuring out who owns the latest iPhone, but flashing that super exclusive cover that everyone immediately asks you questions about. Ever since phone cover makers started serving the needs of Instagram users, there has been an explosion of brands and labels selling the same ones. From retail bigwigs like H&M to organized local businesses, all target a growing customer base who cannot be denied their coverage. Beads / phone chains are also an accessory that is experiencing a gradual but unstoppable rise. In recent years, phone covers have become less of the protective cases they used to be and more of the all-new wardrobe addition meant to amplify your outfit, mood, and social influence. In a world of Bollywood stars who are usually the first to adopt a brewing trend, here are a few phone covers that were definitely in duplicate! 1. Ananya Panday Ananya has no excuse for being rude given that her phone cover screams. It’s never a bad idea to be nice to a multicolored font. The transparent case is finished with a side of Y2K style pearl chain which allows for a good hold. We love when we can hang our phone around our arm rather than forgetting where we kept it literally 3 seconds ago!

Credit: Instagram / AnanyaPanday 2. Janhvi Kapoor Although Janhvi prefers transparent cases for this gigantic iPhone 12 pro max, she always personalizes them with cute memories. In her mirror selfie here, you can easily notice the pink pop shot and a Polaroid photo. You can’t just dismiss the maneuverability of a pop grip. Credit: Instagram / JanhviKapoor 3. Alia Bhatt Trust Alia to have a collection of personalized items around her, like the embossed peach phone case seen in her selfie here. The solid color case is simple yet impactful. Credit: Instagram / AliaBhatt 4. Shanaya Kapoor Original designs are the best way to keep up with the phone cover trend and Shanayas Elmo Pink Case is the right way to go. It’s got some color, but it’s also largely dark, which will allow you to mix and match with a lot more outfits than you expected. Credit: Instagram / ShanayaKapoor02 5. Disha Patani We agree this photo may be slightly out of date as changing phone cases frequently is one thing, but we hope Disha still has her marble phone case somewhere. A good marble effect phone case is an easy way to look stylish with minimal effort. Credit: Instagram / DishaPatani Main image credit: Instagram / Ananya Panday + Shanaya Kapoor

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.idiva.com/fashion/trends/bollywood-stars-and-their-quirky-phone-covers/18022949 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos