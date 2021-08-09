Sanjay Leela Bhansali completes 25 years in Bollywood, says “still a long way to go”





Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali celebrated 25 years in the film industry on Monday and said he enjoyed making films “every minute” of his trip to Bollywood. Bhansali, who has become one of the country’s greatest filmmakers over the past two decades, made his directorial debut with the 1996 drama “Khamoshi: The Musical”. The film starred Manisha Koirala, Salman Khan, Nana Patekar and Seema Biswas. It was, however, the 1999 romantic drama “Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam” that earned him nationwide acclaim. The film, starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Salman and Ajay Devgn, brought out his penchant for larger-than-life storytelling through a star-studded cast, memorable ballads, and lavishly edited sets. The official Bhansali Productions account took to Twitter and shared a montage of his films, recounting his journey in Bollywood through his work. Each day that passes is the start of a new beginning. A journey of a thousand kilometers would not have been possible without each of you. As we celebrate # 25YearsOfSLB, we relive every moment of curating these films handmade just for you. Thank you for being a part of this incredible journey, ”the tweet read. Following the success of “Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam”, Bhansali directed acclaimed blockbuster dramas like the 2002 remake of “Devdas”, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya and Madhuri Dixit Nene; megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji-starrer “Black” (2005), and the 2010 romantic drama “Guzaarish”, starring Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya. In his 2007 romantic drama, “Saawariya”, Bhansali launched two new faces belonging to film families – Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja. He then recreated Shakespeare’s tragic romance “Romeo and Juliet” on screen in “Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela” in 2013 with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, before moving on to period dramas like “Bajirao Mastani” (2015) and “’Padmaavat’ ‘in 2018. The anniversary special video ended with a quote from the 58-year-old director. “I have enjoyed every minute of making movies for the past 25 years … and still a long way to go,” he said. Besides directing, writing and producing, Bhansali has also worked as a music editor and composer on some of his films. During his career, the director won four National Film Awards for his work in ” Devdas’ ‘,’ ‘Black’ ‘,’ ‘Bajirao Mastani’ and his latest director, ” Padmaavat ”. Bhansali also supported Akshay Kumar actor ‘Rowdy Rathore’ and ‘Mary Kom’, the 2014 biopic directed by Priyanka Chopra on the Olympic bronze medalist boxer, who won a national award in the category of best popular movie offering healthy entertainment. The filmmaker is currently preparing for the release of his next drama, “Gangubai Kathiawadi”. The film is titled by Alia Bhatt and is awaiting a theatrical release. (This story was not edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.devdiscourse.com/article/entertainment/1685788-sanjay-leela-bhansali-completes-25-years-in-bollywood-says-still-a-long-way-to-go The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos