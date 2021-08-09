Bollywood News Gets PR Tour With BollywoodPR.in





Bollywood public relations guru Dale Bhagwagar has announced the official launch of BollywoodPR.in, the first authoritative public relations website for the Indian entertainment industry. “Although we started this site during the first coronavirus lockdown, we did so through an extended trial to pack it with quality content before officially announcing it,” the public relations specialist said. Dale is keen to add that BollywoodPR.in is the first of its kind as it is the only Bollywood website to focus exclusively on the industry from a PR perspective. Guiding light for Bollywood PR professionals “We also kept it ad-free to give our readers a more enriched and refined user experience,” he says. Site articles, reports, lists, interviews, case studies, business analysis, influencer articles and expert opinion pieces strive to be the best in ethics of information and journalism and public relations in Bollywood. The site also serves as a guide for new-age public relations agencies in Mumbai and public relations professionals across India. In the short term, the RP Bollywood website has conducted interviews with industry names such as Amit Behl, actor and co-principal secretary of the Cine & TV Artists Association (CINTAA); Atul Mohan, editor-in-chief of the trade magazine Complete Cinema; Chaitanya Padukone, senior journalist, columnist and author; Vinta Nanda, screenwriter, producer and activist; Ujjawal Trivedi, journalist and opinion leader; Niyateey Shah, digital and tech entrepreneur; Viral Bhayani, photographer and influencer; Akshaye Rathi, film operator, distributor and entrepreneur; and Mayank Shekhar, film critic, journalist and author. He has featured opinion pieces by Viveck Vaswani, writer, producer, actor and educator; Sushen Bhatnagar, filmmaker; and Rajeev Chaudhari, business analyst. The site has a growing presence on Facebook and also operates a Telegram channel for updates. A leader in the entertainment public relations market For the record, BollywoodPR.in is an initiative of famous publicist Dale Bhagwagar, who handled advertising for more than 300 personalities, 30 films and 20 Bigg Boss contestants. Sound based in Mumbai Bollywood public relations agency Dale Bhagwagar Media Group has been at the forefront of the entertainment public relations squad for more than two decades. Outside of Indian media, Dale Bhagwagar is the only Bollywood publicist who has been cited in top international media such as BBC, Sky News (UK), CNN, The New York Times, The Washington Post (US), The Sydney Morning Herald (Australia), International Herald Tribune (France) and Pravda (Russia). Well known as Bollywood’s only PR guru and King of Spin, Dale Bhagwagar has handled media for names like Hrithik Roshan, Shilpa Shetty, Priyanka Chopra, as well as advertising for films like Shah Rukh Khan- starrer Don and Farhan Akhtar- star Rock On !! The PR professional has also handled PR for films starring actors such as Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Arjun Rampal, Bipasha Basu, Bo Derek, Boman Irani, Jackie Shroff, Jesse Metcalfe, John Abraham , Kabir Bedi, Kareena Kapoor, Karishma Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Manisha Koirala, Naseeruddin Shah, Om Puri, Padma Lakshmi, Prakash Raj, Preity Zinta, Rahul Bose, Rani Mukerji, Raveena Tandon, Rekha, Saif Ali Khan, Sanjay Dutt Azmi, Sharman Joshi, Shriya Saran, Sunil Shetty and Sunny Deol. Virtual internships, theses and dissertations Dale also trains mass communication students in journalism and public relations through regular visits to the university for guest lectures. He leads virtual internships for media students in journalism and public relations. Many students who see him as their mentor are currently working in some of the top Bollywood and corporate PR agencies in Mumbai and India. In addition, over twenty students completed their thesis and dissertation with Dale Bhagwagar as their guide. For in-depth, objective and above all balanced journalism, Click here Subscribe to Outlook Magazine

