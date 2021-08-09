R. Kelly will be tried after 2 years of delay. Here’s what he’s accused ofExBulletin



toggle legend Pool / Getty Images

Pool / Getty Images

Editor’s Note: This report includes allegations of sexual and physical abuse.

In July 2019, federal prosecutors in New York and Illinois unveiled indictments against R&B singer and songwriter R. Kelly on a multitude of charges. These include accusations that the R&B singer and songwriter abused girls and women for some 20 years, engaged in child pornography, and that Kelly and some of his relatives paid money. money to silence alleged victims. Prosecutors also charged Kelly with racketeering in building a criminal enterprise, they say, whose purpose was to “prey on young women and adolescents.”

After long delays due to the pandemic, the charges replacing the two sets of prosecutors and brewing towers In his defense team, Kelly is finally set to stand trial in the New York East District courthouse in Brooklyn, NY, effective August 9, more than two years after his initial indictments. (The Illinois trial will begin after the New York trial ends.) Kelly has pleaded not guilty to all counts.

In the meantime, there have been quite a few often confusing developments in R. Kelly’s story. Here is a quick catch-up on the most important elements.

December 2019: New charge alleges Kelly and others bribed Illinois official to fabricate fake ID for Aaliyah

In addition to the 18 charges in federal indictments unveiled in July, New York prosecutors now say that on August 30, 1994, Kelly and his associates bribed an Illinois public official in 1994 to fabricate a fake ID for Aaliyah, a singer and teenage girl protected by Kelly. (Court documents refer to Aaliyah as “Jane Doe # 1,” but her identity is clear.)

The next day, Aaliyah, who was 15 at the time, compared to Kelly’s 27, married him in a short-lived marriage.

Public allegations regarding Kelly and Aaliyah’s marriage are not new. In December 1994, Atmosphere printed a copy of the marriage certificate, which stated that Aaliyah’s age was 18, in an article that included rumors that Aaliyah was pregnant. Then in 2000, journalists Jim DeRogatis and Abdon Pallasch, then of the Chicago Sun-Times, reported on marriage in a larger, explosive investigative story, after finding court documents that showed Aaliyah admitted to lying about her age.

However, the criminal charge that Kelly “along with others” bribed a public official is new.

February 2020: Illinois federal prosecutors lay new charges against Kelly and two other men

These alternative charges include sexual abuse and / or child pornography with five girls, all of whom were between the ages of 12 and 16 when they first met Kelly.

This indictment also includes accusations that Kelly, her business manager Derrel McDavid and another business associate, Milton “June” Brown, paid hundreds of thousands of dollars to find and hide videotapes of alleged sexual encounters that Kelly was alleged to have. made with girls and young women. Kelly and McDavid are further accused of intimidating and compensating victims and witnesses involved in a Chicago child pornography lawsuit against Kelly, in which he was acquitted in 2008.

Kelly now faces 13 federal charges in Illinois.

March 2020: New York Federal Prosecutors File New Charges Against Kelly

These alternative charges in New York include racketeering and violations of Mann’s Law, which prohibits sex trafficking across state borders.

The New York charges now name six alleged victims, including three girls. According to prosecutors, Kelly also allegedly gave herpes to one of the underage girls without revealing that he had the disease.

In total, Kelly now faces 22 federal criminal charges involving the alleged abuse of 11 girls and women over more than two decades, between 1994 and 2018.

August 2020: Three associates of Kelly are accused of trying to bribe and intimidate his accusers

Richard Arline Jr., a self-proclaimed “friend” of Kelly, former publicist Michael Williams, and Donnell Russell, a self-proclaimed “manager, advisor and friend” of Kelly, are indicted by federal prosecutors in the Eastern District of New York. . According to prosecutors, Arline attempted to bribe one of Kelly’s accusers with a proposed payment of $ 500,000 in order to prevent him from cooperating with the government and testifying against Kelly at trial.

Russell, according to prosecutors, attempted to harass and intimidate another accuser of Kelly and her mother between November 2018 and February 2020, after the woman filed a civil lawsuit against the singer. Russell allegedly threatened to post sexually explicit photos of the woman and reveal elements of her sexual history if she did not withdraw the lawsuit.

Russell also reportedly sent versions of these photos to producers and executives at Lifetime and A&E on December 4, 2018, the day Lifetime planned to host a pre-screening of some of its Survive R. Kelly docuseries.

Williams was charged with setting fire to an SUV parked outside a Florida residence where one of Kelly’s accusers resided, and which was rented to the woman’s father. According to prosecutors, investigators also found an accelerator around the residence. Additionally, according to prosecutors, Williams searched the internet for information on the flammability of fertilizers and diesel fuel, documents on intimidation and witness tampering, and information on countries that do not have human treaties. extradition with the United States.

Williams pleaded guilty to arson in April 2021 and is awaiting sentencing in October. The cases of Arline and Russell are ongoing.

August 2020: Donnell Russell Charged with Firearm Threat in “Surviving R. Kelly” Screening

Russell is hit with another indictment, this time by federal prosecutors for the Southern District of New York, who accuse him of being the person who called a gun threat at that same screening of Survive R. Kelly.

Four women were to attend the screening who publicly accused R. Kelly of sexual assault and misconduct Kitti Jones, Jerhonda Pace, Lisa Van Allen and Asante McGee as well as #MeToo founder and activist Tarana Burke. The screening was canceled and the theater was evacuated.

According to prosecutors, Russell also sent an alleged “cease and desist” letter instead of screening and called both the New York Police Department and the New York City Fire Department in an attempt. disrupt screening. He eventually contacted the scene by phone and told an employee that there was a person in the room with a gun who was ready to start firing.

Russell’s case in the South District is ongoing.

July 2021: New York prosecutors seek admission of more evidence

Federal prosecutors in the New York trial say they have evidence of other alleged crimes committed by Kelly, for which he has not been charged, and they want the jury to see that evidence.

Allegations in this case include sexual and physical abuse of teenage girls and women dating back to 1991, sexual abuse of a 17-year-old boy, secret payments and bribes. Prosecutors’ brief includes various allegations of sexual abuse, physical abuse, psychological abuse, corruption and threats against 20 Jane Does and teenage John Doe.

Jury selection in Kelly’s New York trial is scheduled to begin August 9, and testimony is scheduled to begin August 18. Judge Ann M. Donnelly has ordered jurors to be anonymous and partially sequestered, due to massive media attention and because prosecutors accused Kelly of attempting to silence alleged victims and witnesses by bribes, blackmail, threats and intimidation.