10 brilliant actors rejected by Bollywood, but become the face of the web-series

New Delhi: There are countless actors who are a wealth of talent but they have failed to make their mark on Bollywood. Either they failed to live up to expectations or the industry failed to harness its true potential – this could be a matter of debate but these players are the real drivers of OTT platforms today.

OTT has brought about a radical change in the way the film industry works. Web series have not only added content worthy of the frenzy, but have also revived the careers of many brilliant actors whose talent has been rejected by Bollywood. Today, they are the face of web series in the industry.

Here is a list of 10 influential actors on streaming platforms, widely acclaimed and showered with love for their powerful screen presence.

1) Radhika Apt

Radhika turned out to be a hell of an actress. She would play characters of big difference quite naturally. Apte has starred in a number of Hindi and other regional films, but was mostly sidelined due to the star culture in the industry. However, her career resumed after being featured in web series like Ghoul, Sacred Game, and Phobia. Radhika gained mass recognition after appearing in these web series. There was a time when she could be seen in every other Netflix project, internet users shared memes on it for a while, after which Netflix even changed her bio to “Just another Radhika Apte fan account.”

2) KK Menon

Menon has had a 25-year career in Bollywood and the television industry. The actor does not need illustration for his flawless acting, although he has rarely received leading roles and has mostly been seen in negative or supporting roles.

KK was last seen in ‘Special OPS’ on Hotstar, and his performance is highly regarded by audiences. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that the show was a success primarily because of KK’s exceptional presence in the web series.

3) Pankaj Tripathi

Although he was a part of many Bollywood projects, there was a time when this actor stopped receiving movie offers. Although his portrayal of the character “Kaleen Bhaiya” in Mirzapur and “Guruji” in Sacred Games added him to the “King of OTT” club.

4) Divyendu Sharma

Divyendu made his debut in the Indian film industry from the film ‘Pyar Ka Punchnama’, in which his character ‘liquid’ was applauded by viewers. He was highly expected to get major roles in the movies, although that never happened. However, his career resumed when he appeared as “Munna Bhaiya” in the popular web series Mirzapur on Amazon Prime. The character of ‘Munna Bhaiya’ has her own fans.

5) Rasika Duggal

Rasika has been actively working in Bollywood films since 2007. Many of her films have received international acclaim, but the actress has gained recognition for her role “Beena Tripathy” in the Mirzapur series on Amazon Prime.

6) Arjun Mathur

Arjun worked in films even before the emergence of OTT, but the actor gained recognition after his first “Made in Heaven” web series. Arjun portrayed a difficult role as a gay marriage planner on the show.

7) Amit Sadh

Amit was highlighted despite her debut film ‘kai po che’ and her performance was praised by critics and audiences alike. His caliber was recognized much later when he was seen in the “Breathe” web series with R Madhavan.

8) Jaideep Ahlawat

Jaideep has been typed into a particular category of roles by Bollywood. However, he was given more prominent roles on OTT platforms. His character Hathiram Chaudhary from ‘Pataalok’ was much appreciated.

9) Pratik Gandhi

Pratik is a renowned name in Gujrati cinema. Although among Hindi audiences, he is known for his outstanding performance in “Scam 1990”, which received 9.4 stars on IMDB.

10) Harshvardan Rane

Harsh is a familiar face in Telugu cinema, who would have been a part of many projects in Bollywood after his film ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’, had he been a child star. Its potential was recognized after the release of ‘Taish’ by OTT in 2020, however.