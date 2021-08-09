Shanaya Kapoor Shares Video About Actor’s Difficulties, Says “If Only We Could Prepare That Quick” | Hindi Movie News – Bollywood





Shanaya Kapoor Shares An Actor’s Hardship: If Only We Could Prepare That Quick

Actor Sanjay Kapoordaughter of Shanaya Kapoor is an avid user of social media and already enjoys a large number of fans. The child star, who is set to make her acting debut, spares no effort to keep her fans engaged with all of her awesome behind-the-scenes posts. Taking her Instagram account, Shanaya recently posted a video of herself and gave a glimpse of her vanity. from which you could see her getting ready for a project. Although she did not disclose the name of the project, she shared the struggle the actors face each day, captioning the post as follows: “If only we could prepare that fast”. Well, as soon as she dropped the video it went viral on social media and several of her fans took to the comments section to show their love for her by throwing cute hearts and sending emojis in. number. Earlier this year, the ace filmmaker, Karan johar while posting a video featuring Shanaya, announced her first movie, captioning the post, “Another great addition to our growing family @dcatalent! Welcome to #DCASquad, @ shanayakapoor02. Her enthusiasm, persistence and her diligence are so amazing to watch. Join us in spreading your love and blessings as she debuts her first movie with @DharmaMovies, in July! ‘ Watch the video for more details. Read moreRead less

