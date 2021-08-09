Julie Bowen of “Modern Family” helped rescue a hiker who passed out in a national park in Utah





“They could have ignored me, moved on, but they didn’t,” Minnie John said on Saturday. “She could have gone on – she must have had a busy schedule that was disrupted because of me. They treated me, a stranger, with love and respect.”

John, from New Jersey, recounted the events in a Facebook post in three parts in which she also shared photos from her experience.

She, her husband, Shaji, and their son, Brandon, had gone to Utah to see the Delicate Arch, she wrote. The attraction, which measures 46 feet high and 32 feet wide, is the largest free-standing arch in the national park and one of the most popular sites

John said as she approached the end of the trail she felt dizzy, dizzy and unable to get to the arch, which was still 15 minutes away. She said she sat on a rock to avoid passing out and told her family to continue without her.

“All I remember is sitting there with my head in my hands safe on the rock,” John wrote in a Facebook post. “The next thing I hear someone with a familiar voice kept asking me questions.” John told CNN that Bowen, best known for playing Claire Dunphy on the “Modern Family” TV show, her sister, Dr. Annie Luetkemeyer, and a guide were also on a hike to see Delicate Arch. “The guide saw me fall forward,” she said. Bowen, her sister, and the guide ran to John and discovered that she had broken her nose and the skin around her nose, she said. In a brief phone conversation, Luetkemeyer confirmed to CNN that she and her sister saved the hiker. CNN has also reached out to Bowen and a representative for comment. “They were so down to earth, so genuine, so sweet” John, who is diabetic, had low blood sugar, was severely dehydrated and had forgotten to eat since breakfast, she said. John said that Luetkemeyer, an infectious disease specialist, was able to take care of her immediately, cleanse her wound and provide her with electrolytes, medicine and pretzels. “I had no strength in my feet,” John said. “Julie and Annie took both of my arms, lifted me up and put me on the same rock that I had fallen from. My eyes focused and I saw Julie in front of me as Annie spoke to me. always.” Once she was seated, Bowen and Luetkemeyer used John’s cell phone to contact Brandon, John explained. As they waited for John’s family to return, John requested a group photo. “I said, ‘Can I take a picture? And Julie said, ‘Sure,’ and gave me a big hug and we took a picture, ”John said.“ They were so down to earth, so genuine, so sweet: not at all as you would expect a great actor or great doctor to be – which they are. They were just so humble, so loving. “ Fifteen minutes later, Shaji and Brandon returned from the ark. “They were so frantic,” John wrote in his post. “If I had fallen to the side or back, I would have split my head.” John went to Moab Regional Hospital, she told CNN, where she received five stitches and was told she had a broken nose. She said medics told her many hikers didn’t realize how difficult the trail was, especially given the heat, and that they would often be unprepared. “I have scabs on all the scuffed areas,” John said. She added how amazed she was at Bowen and her sister’s actions. “I knew I would never see them again, but I appreciated and admired the human part of what they did – selfless, not selfish,” she said. “We tend to forget about the daily kindnesses that we encounter. We are blind to everything around us and don’t imagine people will be so good, kind and caring.” Bowen appeared in all 11 seasons of “Modern Family”. She has also appeared in “Ed”, “ER” and the movie “Happy Gilmore”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/08/08/us/hiker-utah-julie-bowen-trnd/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]tingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos