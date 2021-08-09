Cape Cod’s favorite summer drinks are served in bars with a view.





Cheers! Greet! And to your good health. It’s time to kick back and relax with a summer cocktail, and thanks to Cape Cod Times readers who responded to our informal poll, we have a list of places to do so. The best, by far, is the Ocean House restaurant in Dennis Port. The Ocean House offers indoor and outdoor dining with stunning views of Nantucket Sound and a wide selection of vegan and vegetarian options as well as fresh seafood to accompany your favorite summer cocktail. If you’re coming for dinner, The Ocean House sometimes makes reservations a month in advance. So it’s probably a good idea to make a reservation before you even start planning your Cape Cod vacation. But if you just fancy a drink, the Ocean House offers cocktail service at several locations, including the pool bar. Here are five places, according to Times readers, to try a great summer cocktail: 1. The ocean house restaurant Address:425 Old Wharf Road, Port Dennis Contact:508-394-0700, oceanhouserestaurant.com Reservations:oceanhouserestaurant.com, opentable.com Hours: 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. every day To note : In the past, Beverage Service Manager Dan Lynch has been kind enough to share some tips for making great cocktails. 2.Brax Landing Restaurant Address: 705 Route 28 Port of Harwich Contact:508-432-5515; places.singleplatform.com and on Facebook Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. Daily To note: Brax Landing is a rustic place with several levels and a dining area by the harbor. In the bar is a machine that crushes ice, producing piles of finely ground ice for margaritas and other frozen drinks. Just add sun and a seat on the deck. 3. The Beachcomber Address:1120 Cahoon Hollow Road, Wellfleet Contact:508-349-6055; thebeachcomber.com Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. every day Note: Located on the beach in an 1897 lifeboat station, The Beachcomber is known for its seafood and joint-blasting guest groups. 4. The card room Address:Kingman Yacht Center, 1 Shipyard Lane, Cataumet Contact: 508-563-5350, chartroomcataumet.com Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day To note : The Chart Room co-owner David Jarves says his restaurant’s most popular drink is The Mudslide, a dessert-like concoction that mixes vodka, Kahlua and Irish cream. The New England area is known for the addition of vanilla ice cream, according to the “A Couple of Cooks” website. But if you prefer a fruity drink, there is a whole menu to choose from. made with premium spirits including Clyde May Small Batch Alabama Whiskey and New Amsterdam Mango. 5.Restaurant on the roof of the Pelham House complex Address:14 Sea Street, Port Dennis Contact: 508-398-6076, pelhamhouseresort.com Hours: Rooftop brunch, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Sunday to Friday; Dinner on the roof and patio, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday to Friday To note : Three things to say about the Pelham House Resort: The rooftop offers spectacular views of the Nantucket Sound and its sunsets as well as an adjustable roof that can be folded down when the weather permits; seven fireplaces burn on the private beach and even in the pool bar, creating the impression of a “Survivor” episode; beverage service manager Chris Celli teaches bartending lessons most Thursday evenings. Join us this week to vote for your favorite squid spots.

