Garth Brooks Tickets Prompt Some Fans To Get COVID-19 Vaccine At Arrowhead Stadium | KCUR 89.3
Garth Brooks fans lined up to get COVID-19 snaps in exchange for a chance to land front row seats on Saturday at his sold-out concert at Arrowhead Stadium, which drew more than 70,000 fans.
Major Quinton Lucas announcement The Kansas City Department of Health is reportedly holding a pre-concert vaccination clinic on Wednesday. And while the official figures won’t be available until Monday, at least some fans, encouraged by their idol to get the shot, have taken the opportunity.
Only 39.8% of Kansas City residents were fully immunized as of Friday, and the wave of COVID-19 cases resulting from the delta variant has overwhelmed local hospitals.
The chance to get the shot came at just the right time for Garth Brooks fan Laura Campbell.
I tried scheduling the vaccination so having them do it at the concert is great, Campbell said. With all of the COVID pandemic and the Delta variant going on, it was just time to do it.
Campbell, a resident of Blue Springs, Missouri, said she wanted to wait for the shot to make sure all issues are resolved, but then got on with life and work. She said the pop-up clinic was helpful for parents like her who were pressed for time to plan their injections.
Other ticket holders also said the Arrowhead clinic provided a more convenient way for them to get the shot.
Adam Johnson said there was no clinic near his home in Osage City, Kansas, and getting the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine in Arrowhead meant he wouldn’t have to s ‘worry about looking for it elsewhere.
He said the convenience of the pop-up clinic, not necessarily the prospect of upgraded seating, convinced him to roll up his sleeve.
I think it’s a brilliant idea. The health department was smart because people will get it if you put it in their face, Johnson said.
Kansas City’s most recent vaccination effort got off to a slow start, with just a handful of people getting vaccinated in health departments earlier at the Gucci Mane concert in Kansas City last Sunday.
Official figures on the number of people vaccinated on Saturday will not be available until Monday, but officials from the health department said they were impressed with the turnout.
Seems like a lot more people are coming in to get their shots, and people are even walking all around Arrowhead Stadium just to get in here. I am shocked, said Colleen Long, health care worker.
Long said she thought Brooks’ encouragement to get the shot was a factor. Cesar Velez, a health department volunteer, added that the size of the crowd, over 70,000 fans, may also have been a factor.
Overcome hesitation
Nick Helm said he received the vaccine because it was the right thing for the community to do. He said he wanted to reassure his colleagues and others who were afraid of being vaccinated.
I think maybe I just did it to show them it’s not a bad thing. It will help everyone. You know, I’m doing my part, you’re doing your part, and hopefully we can get rid of it all eventually, said Helm, a resident of St. Joseph, Missouri.
Arrowhead officials announced ahead of the concert that all guests would be required to wear masks in closed areas of the stadium.
Helm said he expects more people to get vaccinated as they tire of mask warrants. He ended up giving up his raffle ticket to give others a chance at premium seats.
A chance to reap certain benefits together was one of the reasons Mike Jenkins said he decided to get the shot on Saturday. The St. Joseph, Missouri resident said he also wants to get the shot before his sisters get married next month. The flight out of state would require him to quarantine himself for 10 days if he does not get the vaccine.
At first I was like, I’m not going to have this vaccine, I’m not going to do it. But on the road it’s like, okay, it makes life easier, Jenkins said.
Although the vaccination lines were never long on Saturday, Long said the city continued to advertise to get more vaccines on people’s arms.
I think even though you have a low number of people coming in, you have enough people to see that we are there and I think that is great, she said.
