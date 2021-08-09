Bollywood: Juhi Chawla breaks silence after being accused of publicity stunt in 5G case







Juhi chawla

Actress-turned-environmentalist Juhi Chawla hit back Monday to allegations that she filed a lawsuit against the deployment of 5G wireless network technology in order to advertise. Chawla posted a 14-minute video on Instagram where she explained how her battle with the installation of cell towers began. She revealed that she saw 14 cell phone towers suddenly popping up at the Sahyadri Guest House right in front of her house. Later, she came across a newspaper article that explained the harmful effects of cellular radiation on human health. Image Credit: Insta / iamjuhichawla

Chawla, who believes there are harmful effects of radio frequency (RF) radiation, filed a lawsuit on May 31 against the implementation of 5G mobile technology in India. She said 5G technology exposes people and animals to RF radiation 10 to 100 times greater than what exists today. However, his trial was dismissed by Judge JR Midha, who retired a few months ago. Judge Midha, delivering the judgment last month, said the plaintiffs (Juhi Chawla and the other two) had abused the court process. Judge Midha also imposed a cost of Rs2 million (Dh98,897) on the plaintiffs. In addition, the court said it appeared the lawsuit was for publicity. Reacting to such claims, Chawla said: Everything that happened in June hurt and confused me. On the one hand, I received bad press and bad publicity, on the other, I received heartwarming messages from unknown people telling me that they were sincerely and completely in favor. She added: One of these messages was from a group of farmers in Maharashtra that brought tears to my eyes, they wanted to conduct a voluntary campaign to raise a small amount of money from each of their 10,000. farmers to help me pay the heavy penalty, I had been fined. Times like these made me thankful that no matter what, I had lent a voice to the health issues of many, many simple people in my country. When the storm subsided and I was able to see more clearly, I became calm and strong because I realized how I had raised an important, timely, relevant and impactful question. If it had not been so, would the world have broken up as it did? She added: All of this while I was silent because I believe silence has its own deafening sound, but now I would like to bring some very important and shocking details to the events of my 11 year journey of exploring the electromagnetic radiation, its effects on health. and the blatant ignorance of some authorities in this regard. Along with the clip, Chawla asked her followers to decide if it was a publicity stunt or not.

