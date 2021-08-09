Hollywood actress Naomi Watts tearfully says goodbye to her 20-year-old pet dog





Hollywood actress Naomi Watts paid tribute to her dog who died at the age of 20. The little Yorkshire Terrier called Bob entered the star’s life as a puppy in 2001 and the couple have been inseparable ever since. But Bob recently passed away, prompting Watts to take to social media to say his final farewells. Read more:Man pushed dying dog to Pen y Fan in wheelbarrow for “one last adventure together” “My darling Bob. What an honor to have had you in our lives,” wrote the 52-year-old, best known for her roles in the 2005 Peter Jackson remake of King Kong and the Oscar-winning drama Birdman.





(Image: @ naomiwatts / Instagram)

“You will live in my heart and soul forever. Rest in peace. 20 years of love. Godspeed!” Watts wrote on Instagram. She signed with the hashtags “Legend” and “Wingman”. Team Dogs is a community for dog lovers who want to make the most of their relationship with their best friend. Share the the cutest photos of your dog your first website job and after doing it, leave a tip to help other dog owners live their best lives as a proud dog parent. Search among hundreds of recommendations walks, treaty, toys and places to stay when you go on an adventure together. From dog-friendly pubs to product reviews and recent news, you can sniff everything Team dogs. The post on Bob has sparked condolences from other dog lovers who have loved him over 32,000 times so far. Daughter of Welsh antiquarian Myfanwy Edwards, Watts was born in Kent but moved to Llanfawr Farm in Llangefni, Anglesey with her family as a young girl after the death of her father, sound engineer, Peter Watts. It was there that she grew up and attended school. The actress, who has two children with her ex-partner, actor Liev Schreiber, also owns another dog named Izzy that she brought home during the Covid pandemic. For the latest updates via email from WalesOnline, click here.

