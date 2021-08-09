Nicole Kidman stayed in character during the filming of Nine Perfect Strangers | Entertainment





Nicole Kidman was “crazy about bats ***” and refused to answer her own name while filming “Nine Perfect Strangers”. The 54-year-old actress plays the director of wellness center Masha in the upcoming limited series and insisted on remaining in the character for the five months she was filming the drama in an attempt not to give the impression that she “does a performance”. Jokingly, she was “crazy about bats ***” – a line her character uses on the show – she explained on a TCA panel: I would only respond like Masha. I wanted a very calm healing energy to emerge all the time so I remember going to people and sort of putting my hand on their heart, holding their hand, they were talking to me or using my name Nicole when I ignored them completely. The only way I could really relate to people was that way because I felt like otherwise I would be doing a performance and I didn’t want to feel that way. “ The show follows nine stressed city dwellers looking for a better way of life in a health and wellness center, but Nicole admitted there was no easy way to categorize the program, which is based on the novel of the same name by Liane Moriarty. She said: When people say define what it is, we still can’t, I mean I challenge you to ask any of us, what gender is it, we have no idea. “ The ‘Big Little Lies’ star was also asked about coming to television with a major film career behind her, but she explained how the series she worked on only had one director for the whole project, so it doesn’t look much different. She said: I see it as an extension of the movie, it’s just a longer version. “I haven’t really done a series where different directors come in and do different episodes, so to me it feels more like a long cinematic narrative. “At the same time, I started in Australia, doing mini-series which is the equivalent of a limited series, so I’ve always embraced it. I just think now it’s such a fantastic landscape because that you have these writers and directors who are willing to work in this in this territory. “

