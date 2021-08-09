Entertainment
Bollywood superstar lost film for demanding same pay as male co-star and husband
Indian Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone pose at a wedding reception in Mumbai, India on December 20, 2018. Photo by PUNIT PARANJPE / AFP via Getty Images
Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone did a parcel since her screen debut in 2007. She has received critical acclaim and numerous awards for her acting, and is one of the few Bollywood celebrities on TIME’s 100 Most Influential People List. She is also known for speaking candidly about her experiences with depression and anxiety, and for urging others to do the same through her. mental health awareness organization. She even crossed geographic boundaries to star in a Hollywood thriller alongside Vin Diesel.
But even after all this, the Hindi film industry still wouldn’t pay her the same amount as her husband and lead co-star in an upcoming film.
Although Padukone is the highest-paid actress in an industry known for its gender pay gap, a report by indian tabloid Bollywood Hungama claims Padukone just lost a coveted role. And apparently, that’s because they refused to pay her as much as her main co-star, Ranveer Singh, who is also her husband.
“Apparently Deepika wants the same pay as her husband. Not a penny more, not a penny less “, an anonymous source Recount Bollywood Hungama.
The actor was in talks to star alongside his husband in a film titled Baiju Bawra, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, one of Bollywood’s greatest directors.
Padukone and Singh – a formidable superstar himself – have worked together in three previous Bhansali films, which became one of the biggest box office earners upon release. One of those films was “Padmaavat”, where Padukone was reportedly the highest paid actor in the film.
But recent claims that Padukone lost a role due to wage disparities come just weeks after rumors that fellow Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, requested Rs 120 million ($ 1.6 million) to star in a remake of the Hindu epic Ramayana. Kapoor has been criticized on social media for her fees, even though popular male actors are regularly paid in the same range.
Padukone is currently the highest-paid woman in Indian film history, a title she earned after landing a role that paid him Rs 200 million ($ 2.6 million), even as her male co-star was offered 500 million rupees ($ 6.7 million). Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan became the highest-paid male actor in India this year after landing a role that earned him 1 billion rupees ($ 13.4 million).
The gender pay gap is a deeply ingrained issue in various industries and remains a major hurdle for Hollywood actors as well. In India, patriarchal conditioning and decades of films that have objectified women have now resulted in women in Indian cinema earning much less than their male counterparts, for roles that often have similar screen time and require skill levels. similar preparation.
In the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Index, India has lost 28 positions this year to 140th out of 156 nations, becoming one of the lowest ranked South Asian countries on the list. Bollywood actors including Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu have spoken out against the continued discrimination.
In 2019, when she was ranked as India’s highest-paid female celebrity, Padukone explained that she was stepping away from a role that refused to pay her as much as her male co-star.
“I don’t think I would be able to live with the idea that despite having the same kind of creative contribution as my male co-star and bringing the same kind of value to the film as him, I am underpaid,” she Recount Indian express. “I didn’t agree with that.”
In July of this year, actor Taapsee Pannu admitted that she earns three to five times less than her male contemporaries. She added that women are seen as “difficult” when citing high amounts, while the same is seen as a sign of success for men.
“I’ve been told that actresses are replaceable in movies because they stand right behind a guy anyway,” actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas said in a interview with Charm magazine “I’m still used to being paid – like most actresses around the world – a lot less than boys. We’re told we’re too provocative or that being sexy is our strength, which it can be, and it is, but it’s not the only thing we have.
A popular argument for this disparity is that films directed by men tend to perform better at the box office than those directed by women, and therefore, films directed by men should also be paid more. This is mainly because Bollywood started out by featuring the male lead role, while the women took on supporting roles or were objectified through dance songs, grossly misleading as “item numbers”.
Today, it seems that the tide is turning.
“Historically, we had male films and therefore their fame has been greater and therefore they make bigger films”, actor Vidya Balan said during promotions for his film Shakuntala Devi in which his character was the main role.
“But I feel that we are innovating slowly. I think we are only getting better. And someday we’ll make an equal number of “female heroines” films, which will be bigger in terms of budget, scale and publicity. [success] as well as.”
In a world where you don’t get anything unless you ask for it, Padukone’s demand – even if it has had repercussions – is more important than ever in moving forward towards a just space.
