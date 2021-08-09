Sanjay Leela Bhansali celebrates 25 years in Bollywood: there were many challenges but I loved every moment | Bollywood





Sanjay Leela Bhansali has constantly reinvented himself over the past 25 years, since he started his journey with Khamoshi: the musical in 1996. After that he turned to bigger projects with films such as Hum Dil By Chuke Sanam (1999), Devdas (2002), Black (2005), Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013), Bajirao Mastani (2015) and Padmaavat (2018). While there might have been a few hiccups along the way, the award-winning national director has taken them all in his stride. The trip was amazing, with many challenges along the way, but I loved every moment. I was fortunate to receive immense love for my work from the public. But I don’t think any of these nine films would have been possible without the team I worked with, from technicians to talent. They helped bring my vision of celluloid to life, he shares. Not only cinematic, Bhansali has also become a music director for his films in recent years and won a National Film Award for best musical direction for Bajirao Mastani. I think music is the soul of a film. It translates emotions in the most beautiful way. I am obsessed with music, so becoming a music director came naturally to me. It was not a planned decision but just a fluke, he explains. One of the most famous filmmakers, Bhansali, 58, claims to have moved on with the changing times. I have constantly improved. As the technology for making movies evolved, I also became a better filmmaker with it. For example, new technology and VFX effects are now part of my films and add a larger than life quotient, but the heart of storytelling doesn’t change, he shares. Although Bhansali has had many highlights in his career, he says he can’t pick one from his 25-year journey. So far each film has been the highlight of my career and I have directed each one with a lot of love, passion and total commitment. There have been successes and others less. However, every moment that we created on screen is really special to me, he muses. And now the filmmaker is looking forward to the next chapter of his life as he prepares for the tenth film of his career Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt. Right now, all my attention is devoted to it. I hold the film very close to my heart. Having made it through the period of two lockdowns, we as a team have not had it easy. But we still loved every minute. I can’t wait to present it to the world, he concludes.

