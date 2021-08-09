Four Bollywood actresses delighted with the Sequin-Sari look





Bombay: Glitter sarees have always had the approval of our favorite Bollywood actresses, and this fashionable outfit is unlikely to go out of fashion anytime soon. From parades to red carpets and even international brands like Chanel, Zara, D & G; sequins are trendy everywhere. Here are 4 Bollywood actresses who have proven time and time again that the sequin-sari look never goes out of style: Jacqueline Fernandez Jacqueline Fernandez wore a yellow sequined saree by Manish Malhotra and draped it in a unique lehenga style. She took the pallu from her sari and draped it over her shoulders giving the illusion of a dupatta. With a plunging neckline bralette embellished with silver, she looked simply stunning. She accessorized her ethnic look with just a pair of gold floral earrings. She lifted her hair up a bit with a 60s inspired hairstyle as she tied her locks into a ponytail with a puffy section. For the rosy makeup, she went for rosy lips, perfectly highlighted cheekbones with a hint of blush, shiny eyebrows and flowing lashes. Mouni Roy Mouni Roy was seen in a peach sequined saree by ace designer Manish Malhotra, who was styled in an almost sheer strappy blouse with rhinestone and sequin details. We love the way she ditched accessories, allowing the saree to work its magic, and instead went for glamorous and soft makeup. Soft smoky black eyes, a contoured base, nude lips and perfectly blow-dried hair completed the perfect look. Mouni looks super sexy as she looks perfect for high end weddings as well as some rocking parties. Kiara Advani Kiara Advani rocked the glitter saree look in a creation by Manish Malhotra. The pastel-hued saree was loosely draped over her strappy blouse. The asymmetrical strappy blouse sported crisscross details in the back that made a statement on its own. She chose to keep the rest of her look simple. She let go of her hair in soft curls as a pair of round diamond studded earrings pointed through. For her makeup, she kept things under the umbrella of neutral undertones with brushed eyebrows, perfect contour, definition around the eyes, and a nude lip. She completed the look with diamond bracelets and a chunky statement ring. Nushrratt Bharccha Nushrratt Bharuccha draped herself in a sexy lavender sequin saree by Manish Malhotra. With a plunging neck, a shimmering velvet sleeveless blouse with an open back, she styled the stunning look in a minimalist way. She wore elegant rings and stone earrings to accessorize her look. She went for nude lips, flowing lashes, smoky eyes, pink blush, rosy makeup, and well-defined brows. She left her locks open sideways with the saree and elegantly completed her look.

