On History Day – August 9 – Almanac





Today is Monday August 9, the 221st day of 2021 with 144 to follow. The moon is growing. The morning stars are Jupiter, Neptune, Saturn and Uranus. The evening stars are Jupiter, Mars, Mercury, Neptune, Saturn, Uranus and Venus. People born on this day are under the sign of Leo. They include the French architect Pierre Charles L’Enfant, designer of the District of Columbia, in 1754; philanthropist Elizabeth Schuyler Hamilton in 1757; the author PL Travers in 1899; Native American engineer Mary G. Ross in 1908; English actor and playwright Robert Shaw in 1927; Basketball Hall of Fame member Bob Cousy in 1928 (93); Australian tennis star Rod Laver in 1938 (83); actor David Steinberg in 1942 (79 years old); heavyweight boxer Ken Norton in 1943; actor Sam Elliott in 1944 (77 years old); actor Melanie Griffith in 1957 (64); actor Amanda Bearse in 1958 (63); fashion designer Michael Kors in 1959 (62); pop singer Whitney Houston in 1963; Brett Hull, 1964 Hockey Hall of Fame member (57); TV host Hoda Kotb in 1964 (57); Deion Sanders, 1967 Football Hall of Fame member (54); actor Gillian Anderson in 1968 (53 years old); actor Eric Bana in 1968 (53 years old); television reporter Chris Cuomo in 1970 (51); musician Juanes, born Juan Esteban Aristizbal Vsquez, in 1972 (49 years old); actor Kevin McKidd in 1973 (48); actor Jessica Capshaw in 1976 (45); actress Audrey Tautou in 1976 (45 years old); actor Ashley Johnson in 1983 (38); actor Dan Levy in 1983 (38); actor Anna Kendrick in 1985 (36); actor Adelaide Kane in 1990 (31); actor Bill Skarsgard in 1990 (31); actor Justice Smith in 1995 (26). At this date in history: In 1483, the Sistine Chapel opened in the Vatican. In 1854, Walden was published by Henry David Thoreau. In 1936, American athletics star Jesse Owens won his fourth Olympic gold medal in Berlin. In 1945, an American B-29 bomber dropped an atomic bomb nicknamed “Fat Man” on the Japanese city of Nagasaki three days after the atomic bombing of Hiroshima. Three weeks later, Japan officially surrendered, ending World War II. In 1969, actress Sharon Tate and four others were killed in Los Angeles by supporters of Charles Manson on the first of two nights of murders. In 1974, the resignation of US President Richard Nixon took effect at noon and Vice President Gerald Ford was sworn in as the country’s 38th chief executive. In 1991, Vietnamese Prime Minister Do Muoi resigned. He was replaced by Vo Van Kiet, who pledged to transform Vietnam into a market economy. In 1993, King Albert II of Belgium was crowned 10 days after the death of King Baudouin I, his older brother, from heart failure. King Albert II abdicated in 2013 for health reasons. In 1995, Jerry Garcia, rock legend and lead guitarist of the Grateful Dead, died at the age of 53. He was then undergoing treatment in a drug addiction center. In 2001, US President George W. Bush announced that he would authorize federal funding for limited stem cell research using human embryos. In 2004, Terry Nichols was sentenced to life in prison without parole for his role in the 1995 Oklahoma City federal building bombing that killed 168. In 2009, Typhoon Morakot hit Taiwan, with more than 80 inches of rain triggering massive flooding and mudslides. The death toll was at least 500 and thousands of homes were destroyed. In 2010, former US Senator Ted Stevens, a six-term Republican from Alaska, was killed along with four other people in a small plane crash in a remote area of ​​his home state. In 2012, Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt became the first person to sweep the 100 and 200 meters in back-to-back Olympics. In 2014, a white policeman shot dead a black youth, 18-year-old Michael Brown, in Ferguson, Missouri, sparking weeks of protests. In 2017, the North Korean military threatened to launch a missile near U.S. territory of Guam, claiming that a recent island-based bomber flight “could cause a dangerous conflict.” In 2020, protesters and riot police clashed in Belarus as protesters took to the streets to oppose early exit polls that indicated incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko would handily win a sixth term. A thought for the day: “I can’t sing black – and I can’t sing white either. I can sing. Music is not a color for me.” – American singer Whitney Houston

