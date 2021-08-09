



BEVERLY HILLS, california, August 9, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Hollywood Land Development Company President and CEO Mr. Nicholas Phipps White, is pleased to announce the legal fees to Girardi & Keese of the Sovereign Towers settlement of $ 27,829,774,612 with the Department of Justice, will urgently help the victims of the bankruptcy of Girardi & Keese and part of the settlement will help US law enforcement. The Central District of the United States Bankruptcy Court of California The honorable judge Barry russell earlier this year named Elissa D. Miller by Sulmeyer Kupetz from Angels as Interim US Trustee for Girardi & Keese Bankruptcy File Number: 2: 20-BK-21022. DOJ Sovereign Towers settlement will help Girardi Keese bankruptcy victims and US law enforcement “We are pleased to assist the United States Office of the Trustees in Los Angeles, California to ensure that the Department of Justice immediately meets its obligations arising from our backlogs $ 27.8 billion settlement that was negotiated on behalf of United States government by the Main Council, Mr. Thomas V. Girardi de Girardi & Keese and former Deputy Attorney General, Mr. Rod J. Rosenstein by King & Spalding, Washington DC making it the largest colony in US history, ”said Mr. Nicholas Phipps White the applicant / owner Pro-Se and the chairman and CEO of the privately held The Hollywood Land Development Company LLC and the developer of the Sovereign Towers project. “The Department of Justice is aware that the legal costs of the Sovereign Towers settlement will go a long way to paying off Girardi & Keese’s debts to hundreds of victims, such as the crash of the Indonesian Lion Air 737 MAX flight that killed 189 people. In addition, the settlement will allow the Hollywood Land Development Company to fulfill its $ 370 million gift to Palm Beach County Sheriff’s office at Florida for the benefit of the more than 4,500 men and women of the police, “said Mr. Nicholas Phipps White added. The story continues The Stipulation signed for the amicable settlement and the discharge agreement of May 2020 in the amount $ 27,829,774,612 for administrative complaints (# 164222575, # 164222576, # 164222577) states that Girardi & Keese and King & Spalding will each receive $ 2,782,977,461 in legal fees respectively from the US government; and, $ 2,782,977,461 of the Pro-Se applicant / owner which will be distributed by Mr. Nicholas Phipps White. The Sovereign Towers settlement had been approved for immediate payment by the former Deputy Attorney General of United States, Rod J. Rosenstein, after being submitted on February 5, 2018 by the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Mr. Nicholas Phipps White as Pro-Se applicant / owner. Sovereign Towers’ regulations include $ 572,124,076 accrued interest income, agreed late penalties and fair compensation for US gold bars Sovereign Tower I and Sovereign Tower II from The Hollywood Land Development Company. The Justice Department has confirmed that the US President Joseph R. Biden, Jr., and United States Attorney General Merrick B. Garland are aware of the immediate overdue obligation of $ 27,829,774,612 by United States of America to the claimant. The applicant, Mr. Nicholas Phipps White, requested a written confirmation from the DOJ by August 13, 2021 for a August 20, 2021 delivery of the Treasury check and return of the company’s Sovereign Towers US Gold Bullion to the US Attorney’s offices in the Central District of California from the United States attorney’s offices to Delaware, for fair compensation. The Sovereign Towers featured a Ritz-Carlton / St. Regis, a 32-storey, 800-room luxury hotel sold at Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Public investment fund. Former CEO and President of Marriott International, Mr. Arne sorenson, an American visionary responsible for a workforce of around 174,000 people and the architect of $ 13.6 billion Marriott-Starwood merger, which died earlier this year on February 15, 2021. The claimant Mr. Nicholas Phipps White is the 100% owner of the privately held The Hollywood Land Development Company, LLC and the developer of the Sovereign Towers project. Mr. Nicholas Phipps White is the great-great-grandson of a prominent philanthropist, the United States Senator Laurent C. Phipps of Colorado, treasurer of Carnegie Steel, which designed US Steel, the world’s first billion dollar company and the nephew of palm beach industrial Henry Phipps Jr. of Palm Beach, Florida, who founded Bessemer Trust. Sir. Nicholas Phipps White is also the grandson of Brigadier General Nicholas E. Allen USAF, former Judge Advocate General and former Deputy Secretary of Trade for international business for United States of America. For media inquiries: Ms. Marie Blanche, +1 424-355-1171, [email protected] Cision Show original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-hollywood-land-development-company-chairman-and-ceo-mr-nicolas-phipps-white-announces-doj-sovereign-towers-settlement-will- attend-girardi-keese-bankruptcy-victims-and-us-law-enforcement-301350816.html SOURCE The Hollywood Land Development Company LLC

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/hollywood-land-development-company-chairman-120000736.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos