Ridley Scott to receive Glory to Filmmaker award at Venice Film Festival – The Hollywood Reporter

Iconic British director Ridley Scott (Blade runner, Extraterrestrial, Gladiator), will receive the first Cartier Glory to the Filmmaker prize at the 78th Venice International Film Festival, which will take place September 1-11, Venice unveiled on Monday. Scott will receive his honor at the Sala Grande in Venice on September 10 ahead of the out-of-competition premiere of his latest epic The last duel. The period drama, starring Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer and Ben Affleck, is presented as a story of betrayal and revenge set in 14th century France. Damon and Affleck, who last collaborated as screenwriters on their Oscar-winning screenplay for Goodwill hunting (1997), co-authored The last duel together with Can you ever forgive me? scribe Nicole Holofcener. The Glory to the Filmmaker Prize in Venice is dedicated to “a personality who has made a particularly original contribution to the contemporary film industry”. It is difficult to argue that Ridley Scott did not make a deep and deeply original contribution. With features as revolutionary as Extraterrestrial (1979), Blade runner (1981), and Thelma & Louise (1992), Scott, who started out as a commercial director, shaped the visual imaginations of a generation of filmmakers and fans. The four-time Oscar nominee – three Best Director nominations for Thelma & Louise, Gladiator (2000), and Black hawk down (2001), a nomination for Best Picture for The Martian (2015) – is also a television trailblazer, with nine Emmy nominations and two wins, and production credits on shows such as The good woman and its fallout The good fight, as well as the highly anticipated HBO Max sci-fi series Raised by wolves. Venice Artistic Director Alberto Barbera said Scott’s “personal approach to genre films” which “successfully balances the demands of entertainment, the expectations of the general public and the demands of critics” is the key element. more distinctive of its cinema. Barbera said Blade Runner alone had earned Scott “his rightful place in the Olympus of great contemporary filmmakers” and that he had been a pioneer for over 30 years. “In Thelma & Louise he seemed to anticipate today’s debate on the status of women and their compulsion to assert themselves years in advance, ”said Barbera. “In Gladiator it revived the sword and sandal genre, abandoned after being widely exploited in the late 1960s, when in Black hawk down he set an astonishing new standard in the participatory realism of war films. In The Martian, finally, he succeeded in introducing tones of light comedy into a typically dystopian situation. His undoubted merits include the extraordinary visual talent and pictorial taste he displayed in creating sumptuous baroque and graphically majestic images, accompanied by a rare and priceless talent for directing actors.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-news/ridley-scott-gets-venice-festival-glory-to-filmmaker-award-1234994759/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos