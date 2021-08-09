Avatar 5 actor Stephen Lang says script made him cry





Avatar Actor Stephen Lang opened up about the screenplay for the latest film in the sci-fi series, revealing that it made him cry. “When I finished the last script, I was crying. I just thought it was so beautiful,” Lang said. Collider . “Yes, the final script because [writer-director James Cameron is] tell a great, great story, an original story, a beautiful, beautiful story, and I was incredibly moved by it. I hope and trust and believe the audience will be too, because one of the things that they do really, really well is take them from the page to the stage in a way very literal. You know what I mean? You really see it. What you read is what you get from him, I think, and more. “ Lang plays Colonel Miles Quaritch, an antagonistic figure in the series. Quaritch is in charge of the security details of humanity’s gas extraction operation on the fictional planet of Pandora and he has no respect for the Na’vi, the native inhabitants of Pandora, whose existence is threatened by mining. The first Avatar movie was released in 2009, and the next franchise installment, Avatar 2, is finally slated for release on December 16, 2022. Three more sequels are slated to follow, releasing every two years until 2028. The series also features Sam Worthington as Jake Sully, a former sailor turned Na’vi, and Zoe Saldana as Princess Na’vi Neytiri, alongside Sigourney Weaver, Kate Winslet and Edie Falco. While we wait for the Avatar sequels to hit the big screen, check out our list of best sci-fi movies all time.

