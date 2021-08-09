(Movie Review) Actor Hwang Jung-min Blurs the Boundaries of Reality and Fiction in “Hostage”





SEOUL, Aug 09 (Yonhap) – What if an A List celebrity was arrested in the middle of the capital Seoul and no one knew where she was or who had kidnapped her?

The movie “Hostage: Missing Celebrity” begins with this absurd premise. First-time director and screenwriter Pil Kam-sung adds a new twist: veteran actor Hwang Jung-min plays himself, the kidnapped celebrity, in the film.

Hwang opens the film as a big movie star who participates in a promotional event for his new project on the big screen. After dinner, he goes home alone while his manager goes for an after-dinner drink.

After buying hangover pills at a neighborhood convenience store, he argues with young hoods from the street.

But in an instant, he is grabbed by unidentified men and taken to an abandoned place in a remote mountain. The actor quickly thinks about evaluating each kidnapper’s characters and anticipates their next threats or ransom demands as if reading a script from an escape movie.

To deceive the kidnappers, he even brags about his acting skills, being able to go into a coma, or pranks one of them with his quotes from iconic films.

The film’s absurd premise and opening sequences represent the paradox of completing the nearly impossible task of kidnapping a movie star in the crowded Gangnam neighborhood, where surveillance cameras keep watch over every corner of the public space.

But at the same time, it creates enough thrill and plausibility for viewers to remember common street scenes in Seoul around midnight, with many revelers enjoying the nightlife alongside quarreling drunkards.

As the film progresses, the integrity of the plot relies heavily on Hwang’s living character and his exceptional acting, leaving viewers to forget the line that distinguishes the real actor and the fictional character. of Hwang in the movie.

Hwang acts like he’s not a movie character, but a real person who has been kidnapped and confined to an unknown building with his hands tied.

His fight to the death to survive and escape arouses pity for the actor who has played tough roles as a gangster boss, detective and hitman who show no mercy by killing traitors and hunting down criminals. in the crime dramas “New World” (2013), “Veteran” (2015) and “Deliver Us from Evil” (2020).

But his performance strikes a subtle balance to the reckless and psychopathic kidnappers who submerge the storyline in the final part of the 94-minute feature film.

The brutal breakup of the attackers and the late intervention of the police undermine the suspense and excitement, leading to the climax that is cliché and predictable.

“Hostage: Missing Celebrity” hits South Korean theaters on August 18th.

