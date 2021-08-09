Abhinav Shukla admits that he is “borderline dyslexic, with different abilities”; obtains the support of Divyanka Tripathi





Actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Abhinav Shukla has revealed to his fans and followers that he is “borderline dyslexic”. Abhinav said he confessed it after two decades. In a tweet he wrote: “I’m a borderline dyslexic it’s public now! So I’m not disclosing anyone’s fault anymore, not even mine, that’s what it is! It took me 2 decades to accept this fact! Now numbers and numbers don’t bother me! I am exceptional in space ability. I am capable differently! + On Instagram, he added: “Yes, the numbers, the alphabets, the words confuse me, I have a hard time remembering the dates, the names, the relationship between those dates and the names, etc. But I am exceptional in space capacity. Ask me to put all your extra luggage in the trunk of your car (Dicky). I will! I am good at few things and bad at few things! And I am in a perpetual process of ‘improving the things I’m bad at! “ Abhinav got the support of his fellow competitors Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Arjun Bijlani wrote: “All I know is that you are a rockstar.” Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya wrote: “What you are talking about is a small caveat to your vast list of abilities. You have amazed me Abhinav with your knowledge of everything. You can have detailed conversations about vegetation at outer space at the human behavior! heartwarming to have you with you. A balanced and impartial friend / person to all. The world needs more people like you. “ Read also : Enter Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s house under construction, overlooking the Mumbai skyline Actor Ekta Kaul added that she has ADD (attention deficit disorder). “@ ashukla09 Rambo, I have ADD .. so if you see me smiling awkwardly in a conversation, know that I am left out. But this condition has really helped me out of marriage .. Zoning into my super power”, she commented. Dyslexia is a learning disability that involves difficulty reading due to problems identifying sounds in speech and learning their relationship to letters and words. Actor Abhishek Bachchan is also dyslexic. In India, dyslexia affects nearly 35 million children.

