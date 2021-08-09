French actor Denis Lavant to star in Franco-Georgian gangster thriller “Blood Burn”





Denis Lavant, one of the prolific French actors, is ready to join the cast of Blood Burn. Directed by Akaki Popkhadze, Blood Burn is a Franco-Georgian gangster thriller which is currently presented as part of the Locarno Film Festivals Alliance 4 Development program. Nice when he was 13. Denis Lavant in the casting of Popkhadzes Blood burn According to Variety, French actor Denis Lavant will play the main role of the leader of the local Côte d’Azur mafia. While talking about the upcoming gangster thriller, director Popkhadze introduced the plot and revealed how she intended to portray her family’s humiliations as she moved to a new country. He even revealed that the two main characters in the film personified the two energies running through him. Additionally, he expressed his feelings behind the making of the film and said- I had to help my family rebuild, losing my carelessness to become a young adult. I found myself torn between the ancestral values ​​of my community and the principles of a new country, he says. To build myself, two avenues were open to me. One was that of force, violence and deception. The second was that of listening, patience and understanding. I started with the first one, unstable and dangerous, until the day I renewed my childhood dream: to make films. By seizing this vocation, I resolutely embarked on the second path. Blood Burn, supported by Cannes-based company Adastra Films and co-produced by Georgian company Gemini, takes place in an environment that Popkhadze knew inside and out. It was further revealed how the action of the film will begin when a pillar of the local Georgian community is killed. The plot then follows the story of her son, Tristan who is left alone with his mother until his older brother, Gabriel returns from a long exile and tries to be reconciled with them. The film’s soundtrack will be composed by Georgian musician Niaz Diasamidze, also recognized for his work in Oscar nominated Tangerines. (IMAGE: AP) Get the latest entertainment news from India and around the world. Now follow your favorite TV celebrities and TV updates. Republic World is your one stop destination for trends Bollywood News. Log in today to stay up to date with all the latest news and headlines from the entertainment world.

