Why are young actresses hired to play older women in Bollywood?
Lara Dutta Bhupathis first as the former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi was recently unveiled in the trailer for the upcoming film, The lower end of the bell. While the transformation was astonishing and made us look forward to the movie due to Laras’ intense performance, it made us wonder why someone as young as she was chosen for this senior role, especially when Bollywood has no shortage of actresses who are in fact that age.
While 50-year-old male actors continue to play characters half their age, for actresses, the age of the characters they play doubles over time. Why is the Bollywood cast so weird when it comes to women?
Much like in the case of Gangubai or Saand Ki Aankh, there is a long list of actresses who could have played Indira Gandhi instead.
There are a bunch of excellent seasoned actresses, ranging from Shabana Azmi and Supriya Pathak, to Neena Gupta, Ratna Pathak Shah, Shefali Shah and more, who would have been excellent as Indira Gandhi. In fact, this isn’t the first time that a young actress has been chosen to play someone over her age.
Remember when Neena Gupta mentioned the casting of Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar in Saand Ki Aankh? Ms Gupta, who spoke about the dwindling number of meaty roles for actresses, especially older actresses, had tweeted, Hamari umar ke role toe kamsekam humse kara lo bhai.
After it was all the rage, she explained to Zoom in an interview, i just wish an older woman like me had played it and that doesn’t mean i meant bad for someone else.
The same happened when Alia Bhatt was chosen Gangubai Kathiawadi. Once the trailer went live, every other comment was about how Tabu, Vidya Balan, or Sushmita Sen could have (and should have) played Gangubai. While the directors of the film have defended the cast of Alias by claiming that Gangubai was very young when certain parts of his life depicted in the film occurred, it still raises an important question. If a Shah Rukh Khan in his thirties can play a student Rahul in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, surely, an older actress can also try the younger versions of her character, right? So why aren’t older women hired?
Ultimately, the problem here is that old men play 20-year-old young men, but once an actress hits her mid-30s, she only gets certain character or mom roles. There is a sexist double standard at play here. The problem isn’t that Lara isn’t able to play this role because she definitely is, but that older actresses should be playing characters their own age instead of those roles being given to older actresses. youth. Especially since producers continually hire older male actors to play both the young and old versions of their character as they get older.
In Bollywood, heroes can age both ways, but heroines not so much
The fact that in The lower end of the bell Lara plays a 66-year-old Indira Gandhi while Akshay plays a much younger man, although Lara is actually seven years younger than him, it’s a bit of a joke.
Ranveer Singh can play Kapil Dev and Delhi 20 without being cataloged. But once Sonali Kulkarni plays Salman Khan’s mother in Bharat, it is almost impossible for him to play a young woman on the screen. It’s pretty ridiculous, because in the same movie, Salman Khan plays a young man in his twenties and a man in his 70s. Except Shefali Shah in Ajeeb Daastaans, when was the last time we even watched a TV show or movie with a woman 45 and over playing the romantic female lead?
Age difference between couples in Bollywood is enough to prove sexism
Women in Bollywood face ageism much more than men. Men are told that wrinkles and gray beards add character and gravity to their personality, while women should be age-defying. The sexism of refusing to let an older woman romanticize a man her age onscreen is proof of that.
Why else would a 30-year-old Vaani Kapoor have a romance with 53-year-old Akshay Kumar in The lower end of the bell? Why would Shah Rukh Khan, 55, be chosen over Anushka Sharma, 33, in The Lord does not die for me Jodi or Jab Harry met Sejal? Why else would we see Disha Patani, 29, facing Salman Khan, 55, in time?
The problem here is not that we don’t like to see love blossom between people of an age difference, but that the age gap is skewed in a way, man always being older and the woman always younger. For impressionable viewers, it instills the idea that in a relationship, the woman should always be younger. This prevents society from normalizing relationships where the woman is older, pressuring women to look and act younger than they are in order to fit the ideal.
If Bollywood cared more about acting and characters than star power, it would be broadcast in an age-appropriate way.
The crown is a great example of casting people based on their age for a more realistic impact. Instead of using visual effects or prosthetics, producers switch actors to introduce the characters as they get older. It makes things look more natural, and contrary to the argument some might have, audiences never struggle with the continuation. If they had let Claire Foy play a 75-year-old Queen Elizabeth like Bollywood does, wouldn’t that have been ridiculous? Employing Imelda Staunton or Olivia Colman to play the older versions of the Queen only makes sense.
In Hollywood, we’ve seen actresses like Meryl Streep, Helen Mirren, Olivia Colman, Frances McDormand, and Glenn Close play some of the most iconic roles ever written. And they did it after the age of 45. Most of the roles they’ve won Oscars for are much later in their careers. In India, such roles are hardly written for older actresses. Isn’t there content in the life of a 45+ woman that deserves to be told? Or is Bollywood lacking in creativity and imagination, and ageist against women specifically? Are women only meant to be portrayed as young arm candies in our cinema?
The fact that we as a public are questioning the system now is proof of progress. Hopefully, this will encourage filmmakers to stop writing characters regressively and do the film’s narrative more justice with an age-appropriate cast instead of running on simple snapshots. It was time for Lara Dutta Bhupathi to play a romantic role in her forties, and Akshay Kumar was playing a father, instead of the other way around!
Main image credit: Pooja Entertainment, Reliance Entertainment
