Kate Ritchie pays sweet tribute to late actor Dieter Brummer





Kate Richie shared a touching tribute to Dieter Brummer. Photos / Instagram

Kate Ritchie paid a sweet tribute to Home And Away star Dieter Brummer, who passed away on July 26. The star posted a return selfie with Dieter, writing, “I remembered a lot this afternoon as I remembered this beautiful soul.” Kate Richie played Sally Fletcher in the Australian soap opera Home And Away, from 1998 to 2008. Dieter played Shane Parrish, from 1992 to 1996. Debra Lawrence, who played Pip in Home And Away, commented: “@kateritchieofficial It was so nice to see everyone and feel the love for Dieter what a family we are.” The post suggests there was some sort of private memorial held for Brummer over the weekend. Richie is among many other Australian stars who have paid tribute to the award-winning Logie actor, whose death was confirmed when police found him at his home in Glenhaven last month. NSW Police said officers from Hills Police Area Command responded to reports of a welfare issue at a house on Glenhaven Road. Very sad to learn of the death of Dieter Brummer, former television champion and winner of Logie, at 45 years old. Home & Away was a huge hit for him in the 90s. There were other credits as well, but when you reach such dizzying heights at a very young age, life and career afterwards can be problematic. pic.twitter.com/tz0VlbmbJY – Peter Ford (@mrpford) July 26, 2021 “The body of a man was found inside the house,” he said in a statement. “We don’t think his death is suspicious. His family released a public statement remembering him as a “handsome, talented, funny, complicated and loved” man. “On behalf of my family, I am posting this today with a heavy heart,” the statement read. “He left a huge hole in our lives and our world will never be the same again. “Our hearts go out to all of you who have known, loved or worked with him over the years. “We thank you for respecting our privacy at this terrible time.” Brummer was best known for his role in Summer Bay between 1992-1996 where he starred in over 500 episodes. In 1995 and 1996, he won the Most Popular Actor’s Silver Logie for his role in Home And Away and was nominated for gold in 1996. Throughout his career, he continued to appear in a series of TV shows including Medivac, the Underbelly series, Winners and Losers and even joined the cast of Neighbors in 2011. Where to get help: 0800 543 354 (0800 LIFELINE) or free SMS 4357 (HELP) (available 24/7)

