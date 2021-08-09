Robert, Chrises, Mark, Scarlett or Jeremy: which OG 6 Avenger is the best actor? VOTE & COMMENT

While only a few OG 6 Avengers like Chris Hemsworth (Thor: Love and Thunder), Mark Ruffalo (She-Hulk) and Jeremny Renner (Hawk Eye) will continue to be part of the MCU in phase 4, for the fans the six extremely talented actors – Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man, Chris Evans as Captain America, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Mark Ruffalo as Hulk, Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow and Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye – who are close friends in real life (they even have matching Avengers tattoos!), will always be the cherished foundation that helped build the Marvel Cinematic Universe from The Avengers To Avengers Endgame and continue to prosper in the future in magnificent ways.

Let’s start with Robert Downey Jr., who was a famous actor before Iron Man fell to his knees, but it was also this particular role that catapulted him to the rank of superstar and one of the highest paid actors in the world. world. No one could play Iron Man except Robert and this is proof of his talent as a performer. While fans also loved RDJ in Ally McBealand the Sherlock Holmes franchise, the 56-year-old actor was nominated for two Academy Awards – Best Actor for Chaplin and Best Supporting Actor for Thunder in the tropics.

Chris Evans started his career playing jock roles in films like Not another teen movie and The Fantastic Four franchise before landing the life-changing role of his life with Captain America. After saying bittersweet goodbye to the MCU with Avengers: Endgame, the 40-year-old actor has chosen original projects like Knives Out and Defend Jacob which proved his versatility as an actor, which is much more than his princely allure. Chris is also among the highest paid actors in the world, and rightly so.

Chris Hemsworth’s successful journey from television to one of the world’s highest paid Hollywood actors can be largely attributed to his career-changing role as Thor. While being part of other popular franchises like Star Trek and Men in black and prove his talent as an actor in films like To rush and In the heart of the sea, the 37-year-old actor turned out to be a leading star again with the smashing success of Extraction. Much like the other Chris, Hemsworth is also more than his godly appearance. With Thor: Ragnarok breathe new life into the God of Thunder, Thor: Love and Thunder is a highly anticipated next MCU movie!

While we’ll see him next as the Hulk in the highly anticipated Disney + series.She-Hulk, Mark Ruffalo’s impressive repertoire would leave anyone envious as the Hulk actor has proven to be a force to be reckoned with, thanks to his soulful performances. To be the ideal lead man in romantic comedies like 13 In progress 30 and Like paradise to own the dramatic genre with projects like Zodiac, Shutter island,The normal heart,I know it’s true and Dark Waters, the 53-year-old actor was also nominated for three Academy Awards – Best Supporting Actor for The children are doing well, Foxcatcher and Projector.

Scarlett Johansson is another famous OG 6 Avenger, whose career speaks for itself. In addition to making Black Widow (with the recent success of her late standalone film aptly titledBlack Widow!) Unforgettable cinematic character, the 36-year-old actress has also left us spellbound with her thrilling performances in Lost in translation,Vicky Christina Barcelona and Lucy among many others. Even her voice alone is in a league of their own with star Joaquin Phoenix Her being the best example. Last year, Scarlett finally received her well-deserved Oscar nominations – Best Actress for Marriage story and Best Supporting Actress for Bunny Jojo – while consequently leaving us an emotional mess in Avengers: Endgame.

Finally, we have Jeremy Renner, who started his Hollywood career in independent films like Dahmer and Neo Ned before starring in Oscar-winning and nominated films like The Hurt Locker, The city and american unrest. While we’re super excited to see Jeremy continue Clint Barton’s journey in the highly anticipated Disney + series Hawk Eye, the 50-year-old actor has also been a part of popular franchises like Impossible mission and Bourne. Renner also received two Oscar nominations – Best Actor for The Hurt Locker and Best Supporting Actor for The city.

ALSO READ: Hemsworth, Evans, Pine or Pratt: who is the best “CHRIS” of all in Hollywood? VOTE & COMMENT

This raises the question of MCU fanatics; Who among the OG 6 Avengers is the best actor? Vote in our poll below and don’t forget to let Pinkvilla know why you picked the particular talented artist in the comments section below.

[Note: If the poll option is not visible below, CLICK HERE]