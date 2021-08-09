Is Shehnaaz Gill dating Sidharth Shukla? Actor says we have feelings for each other





Bombay: Actors Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla are one of the most beloved couples in the business today and their fans are so crazy that they have crowned them “Sidnaaz”. If Shehnaaz and Sidharth decide to move their bond forward and formalize their relationship, there is nothing else that would make their fans happier! In a recent interview with Janice Sequeira, the diva opened up about her connection to Sidharth. Calling Sidharth Shukla his family, Shehnaaz said, “Ye rishta pure hai, true hai, uski taraf se bahot zyda pure tha or meri taraf se bhi hai, but cute bht sa rishta hai humara, uski taraf se jo pyaar ata hai na, mujhe bahot acha lagta hai. Toh mein yeh khud maanti hu ye rishta hai alag. Ek family type ”.Also Read – Shehnaaz Gill’s Birthmark on Chest Photoshopped in Dabboo Ratnani Set – Too Much for Body Positivity? In one of the segments, Shehnaaz Gill had to send a hilarious vocal note to a friend from Bigg Boss, to which she said, “I don’t have any friends at Bigg Boss except Sidharth, who is now a family. ” Also Read – Bigg Boss OTT: Shehnaaz Gill Drops Major Clue About Sidharth Shukla’s Participation On The Show While sending a voicemail message, what caught our attention was Shehnaaz’s WhatsApp conversations with Siddi (Shukla) that were empty. Jennice asked her ‘isse pehle kuch WhatsApp nahi gaya kya’. Shehnaaz’s “you caught” reaction made her laugh out loud and she responded by saying “ye difficile hai, kaafi personal cheesein puchi ja rahi hai”. Also read – Jasmin Bhasin responds after being trolled for “disrespecting” Sidharth Shukla in viral video: completely misunderstood Sidharth and Shehnaaz have become one of the most beloved couples in the industry. Bigg Boss 13 contestants also featured in two romantic music videos Bhula Dunga and Shona Shona after stepping out of the house. Meanwhile, a fan spotted Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill in Lonavala with Shukla’s family. The alleged couple were seen pairing up in a pastel pink t-shirt and blue jeans. here is our #SidNaaz Spotted outside at StarBucks today in Lonavla ❤️ Only on @iBeingAman

Continue to support them always 🙏 #SidharthShukla #ShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/m96fZE2r6b – BE AMAN RAJ (@iBeingAman) August 8, 2021 Watch this space for more updates.

