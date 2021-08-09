Entertainment
EXCLUSIVE! An actor should always be happy with his job, Says Daya Shankar Pandey sharing his journey as Chalu Pandey in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
New
Daya Shakar Pandey talks about her journey
09 Aug 2021 09:50
Bombay
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with another intriguing update on your favorite star. We’re talking about none other than one of Taarak’s most beloved actors Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Daya Shankar Pandey aka Chalu Pandey, a character who has become a family member to everyone.
To read also: EXCLUSIVE! Dil Hi Toh Hai actor Abhinav Kapoor LOCKED for Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2?
In an exclusive conversation with Daya Shankar Pandey, we asked him about his beloved character Chalu Pandey on the show, “Chalu Pandey has been a part of the Gokuldham family for 10 years. ‘creative team for the show, but when this character was written for an episode, Aasit asked me to play the part and the reaction we received for Chalu Pandey was completely unexpected. Since then he has been a focal point. of the series, the love I have received over the years for my role as Chalu Pandey that comes in at intervals is overwhelming.
We chatted with Mr. Pandey and asked him about the characters he would like to play and his inspiration: “I’ve always dreamed of having roles like Amitabh Bachchan. He’s been my idol ever since I decided to play. I believe that an actor should always be happy with his job. It is always important to love what you do only then you will receive the same love from the viewers. I do my best to give 100 % to all my characters for the best onscreen performance. “
Daya Shankar Pandey has been an important name in the industry for over two decades. From Lagaan to Haseen Dilruba and Tehkikat to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the actor has an impressive repertoire. Besides movies and television, he broadened his horizons in the Gujarati industry and the world of the Web.
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has entertained his viewers for 13 years and has gained a loyal fan base for the show. We can binge on web shows, but watching this sitcom with the family is a whole different joy.
To read also: EXCLUSIVE! Pankaj Berry shares INTERESTING PREVIEWS about his character in Kaatelal & Sons
For more interesting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com.
Sources
2/ https://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/exclusive-actor-should-always-be-satisfied-his-work-says-daya-shankar-pandey-while
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]