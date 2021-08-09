EXCLUSIVE! An actor should always be happy with his job, Says Daya Shankar Pandey sharing his journey as Chalu Pandey in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with another intriguing update on your favorite star. We’re talking about none other than one of Taarak’s most beloved actors Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Daya Shankar Pandey aka Chalu Pandey, a character who has become a family member to everyone.

In an exclusive conversation with Daya Shankar Pandey, we asked him about his beloved character Chalu Pandey on the show, “Chalu Pandey has been a part of the Gokuldham family for 10 years. ‘creative team for the show, but when this character was written for an episode, Aasit asked me to play the part and the reaction we received for Chalu Pandey was completely unexpected. Since then he has been a focal point. of the series, the love I have received over the years for my role as Chalu Pandey that comes in at intervals is overwhelming.

We chatted with Mr. Pandey and asked him about the characters he would like to play and his inspiration: “I’ve always dreamed of having roles like Amitabh Bachchan. He’s been my idol ever since I decided to play. I believe that an actor should always be happy with his job. It is always important to love what you do only then you will receive the same love from the viewers. I do my best to give 100 % to all my characters for the best onscreen performance. “

Daya Shankar Pandey has been an important name in the industry for over two decades. From Lagaan to Haseen Dilruba and Tehkikat to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the actor has an impressive repertoire. Besides movies and television, he broadened his horizons in the Gujarati industry and the world of the Web.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has entertained his viewers for 13 years and has gained a loyal fan base for the show. We can binge on web shows, but watching this sitcom with the family is a whole different joy.

