Ed Sheeran and Mick Jagger join Bollywood for ‘We For India’ event, Entertainment News





Some of the biggest names in the world’s entertainment industry are coming together to raise money for COVID-19 relief work in India. Musicians like Annie Lennox, Ed Sheeran and Sir Mick Jagger will join prominent Bollywood stars for a live virtual fundraising event called “We For India: Saving Lives”. The concert will take place on Sunday August 15th and will be live from London and Mumbai. The event will be streamed live on Facebook and will feature 80 Indian artists, including Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman. Nile Rodgers, Sister Sledge, Jay Shetty and Nancy Ajram will also be on hand. Stars like Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Akkineni Nagarjuna, R. Madhavan, Farhan Akhtar, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Prosenjit Chatterjee and Pratik Gandhi will also make an appearance. The event will be organized by Rajkummar Rao. Veteran writer Javed Akhtar, dance masters Prabhudeva and Remo D`Souza, music superstars AR Rahman, Shankar Mahadevan, Usha Uthup, Pandit Bikram Ghosh, Mithoon, Amit Trivedi, Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani, Salim Merchant and Sulaiman Merchant, Swanand Kirkire, Shantanu Moitra, Kanika Kapoor, Lisa Mishra and sports superstar Mahesh Bhupati will also take part in some of the most endearing and thrilling performances. The show will also feature medical professionals who will share their experiences and urgent needs to keep India safe. Diva queens such as Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Malaika Arora, Dia Mirza, Kalki Koechlin, Sanya Malhotra, Ananya Panday and Alaya F. Proceeds from the event will be used to provide intensive care facilities such as oxygen concentrators, cylinders, ventilators and essential drugs as well as intensive care units. The funds will also be used to support the staffing of vaccination centers. Funds will also be mobilized to support long-term public recovery and rebuild livelihoods such as those plunged into poverty due to declining income and total loss of income.

