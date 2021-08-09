5 times Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala proved she should be in Bollywood

Learn more about Sanjay Dutt’s oldest daughter, Trishala

While most child stars are completely fascinated with the world of showbiz and dream of their big debut all their lives, there are a few famous kids who choose a completely different profession for themselves. Trishala, the eldest daughter of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, is one of those child stars who has never been inclined to the film industry.

Born in 1988, Trishala holds a master’s degree in psychology from Hofstra University. And, she is an entrepreneur currently. She is the founder of New York-based DreamTresses Hair Extensions and being a psychotherapist, she often talks about mental health on social media. She is a very private person and she also keeps her Instagram profile “private” so that only her friends can see her posts. However, there are days when she feels chatty and when that happens she talks to the media and gives a quote or two. Over the years, Trishala has said and done several things that make internet users and us ask ourselves: why isn’t she in Bollywood? Scroll down to see!

Genetic

When you were born into a hazy household and your parents are really good actors, it’s hard to deny that you have really good acting skills. Trishala’s dad, Sanjay Dutt, is a great actor and we all know that. But what many don’t know is that her mother also worked as an actress. Richa Sharma had acted in 5 films during her career of more than 2 years.

Inspire a lot with your weight loss journey

Just like Sonakshi Sinha, Arjun Kapoor and many other Bollywood celebrities, Trishala has also impressed millions of people with her weight loss journey. Through her transformed look, she has inspired many people on social media.

You have the ability to deal with very critical people

Since celebrities have to deal with all kinds of criticism from their audience, it’s important that they know how to deal with judgmental people and negative reviews. In a social media post, Trishala explained how she treats people who pass judgment. She shared, “People have been judging me since the day I took my first breath. Unfortunately, it comes with the last name. When dealing with very critical people, don’t take it personally.” She added, “They are starting to judge the world around them. Haven’t you noticed? It is only when we are unhappy with ourselves and our lives that we begin to judge, blame and criticize those around us. Nobody does this when they are happy.

Her response proves that she will be able to handle the pressure and criticism that comes with being famous.

Fashion sense

Since celebrities are always under the scrutiny of fashion critics, they should have a great sense of fashion. And, Trishala certainly has it! Whether it’s western or ethnic outfits, the star kid knows how to wear an outfit elegantly and make major style statements.

Finally, his beautiful photos

Trishala has shared several stunning photos on her social media so far. Check them out below.

You want to know what Trishala thinks about entering Bollywood. Well, during a QnA session on social media, Sanjay’s daughter responded with an emphatic no when someone asked her if she wanted to be an actress.

Coming to the front of Sanjay Dutt’s work, the actor will next be seen in shamshera. The film is directed by Karan Malhotra. It also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor.

Sanjay Dutt will also feature in KGF: Chapter 2, directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the Hombale Films banner. The film also stars Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, and Prakash Raj.