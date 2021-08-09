Summer fun in Union City





UNION CITY – With the summer sun blazing on Saturday afternoon, the Stateline Heritage Days Grand Parade was celebrated with fanfare and style, with a colorful train of floats, music, trucks, tractors, gear , fire engines and police cars – and a whole lot of flying candy thrown at a cheering crowd. The Grand Marshal of this year’s Stateline Heritage Days Parade was the Rotary Club of Union City, Indiana. This year’s Stateline Heritage Days 2021 Farmers of the Year were John Prescott, Sr. and Troy Prescott. Stateline Heritage Days, an annual family-friendly community festival held in Union City, Ohio and Union City, Indiana, featured free nightly shows, including music from Dyslexic Funk, Justified, Sweet Beats, Vintage ‘3, and the Bulldogs, and melodrama, starring the Randy Players, with an open market with vendors of food, crafts and more. The festival also hosted a BMX stunt show on Friday night, featuring Dialed Action Sports from Lincoln Park (NJ), sponsored by Frank Miller Lumber and the town of Union City, Indiana. The D&R Race Car Museum, located at 205 S. Division Street in Union City, Ohio, was also open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Several contests were sponsored by local businesses, including the Root Beer Guzzling Contest, sponsored by Freedom’s A&W, located at 800 E. Elm Street in Union City, Ohio. All of the contestants offered ice cream and cash prizes at the root beer stand, and all had a great time. Chicketti Family Amusements hosted rides throughout the three-day event at Railroad Park. Stateline Heritage Days Community Festival is a 501 (c) (3) registered nonprofit that relies on donations, vendor fees and fundraising. Many dedicated volunteers and workers work throughout the year to plan the festival for each year. For more information or to donate, visit the organization on the web at www.statelineheritagedays.com or on Facebook. With its iconic green and yellow colors, a brightly colored John Deere tractor carrying precious cargo makes its way along the parade route on Saturday afternoon. The Mississinawa Valley Blackhawks and Marching Band (Union City, Ohio) waved to the crowds gathered along curbs and sidewalks in the Stateline Heritage Days Grand Parade. A colorful float created by CrossRoads Church in Union City, Indiana, sings songs and waves to parade participants. The Mississinawa Valley Blackhawks and Marching Band (Union City, Ohio) waved to the crowds gathered along curbs and sidewalks in the Stateline Heritage Days Grand Parade. As they drive along the parade route, a member of the Union City Lion’s Club smiles at the crowd. The Randy Players Stateline Heritage Days performers wave to the crowd at Saturday’s Grand Parade. The Randy Players, a community theater company from Union City, Indiana, produced several melodramas throughout the three-day event. Old-fashioned trucks and cars rolled along the parade route, which ran along Pearl Street past Main Street in Union City, Indiana and Union City, Ohio. Stateline Heritage Days grand parade a success Carol Marsh covers stories of community interest and manages obituaries for Darke County Media. An event or a suggestion to share? She can be contacted by email at [email protected] or by phone at 937-569-4314.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailyadvocate.com/news/99720/summer-fun-in-union-city The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos