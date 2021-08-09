Priyanka Chopra announces ‘sun, buns’ with cheeky throwback pic, see here | Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a photo from the day she and her cousin Divya went exploring the streets of London. In the photo, Priyanka stood with a phone in her hand, apparently taking a photo of a red and white brick building.

The actor wore black pants with a matching long-sleeved t-shirt. Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared the photo on Instagram with the caption: “Suns out, buns out #Throwback.” Fans rained down heart and fire emojis in the comments.

+

Priyanka’s new photo was released shortly after she congratulated Sanjay Leela Bhansali on completing 25 years in the industry. Speaking to Twitter, Priyanka said: “Congratulations on celebrating 25 years at @Bhansali_Prod. Sanjay Sir has singlehandedly given Hindi cinema a genre that is exclusively his own. Glad to have been a small part of this amazing legacy. Here’s more magic. “

The actor collaborated with Bhansali on Bajirao Mastani, in which she played the role of Kashibai. She also had a special dance number in Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram Leela.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone Remembers Her First Meeting With Sanjay Leela Bhansali When She Was Unwell And Lying In Bed

Priyanka has been stationed in London for some time now. She traveled to the UK late last year to finish filming Text For You. After that, Priyanka promoted her projects We Can Be Heroes and The White Tiger from her London home. She also promoted her London autobiography Unfinished. She then began filming her series Citadel, with Richard Madden, famous from Game of Thrones. The series was supported by renowned Avengers: Endgame Joe and Anthony Russo.

Despite her many professional commitments, Priyanka has visited the United States several times. She accompanied Nick Jonas to the Billboard Music Awards in May 2021 and traveled to New York to check out his new hair care products and visit his restaurant Sona.