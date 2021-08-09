Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra announces ‘sun, buns’ with cheeky throwback pic, see here | Bollywood
- Priyanka Chopra has shared a new photo from her time in London. The actor also congratulated Sanjay Leela Bhansali on completing 25 years in Bollywood.
POSTED ON AUGUST 09, 2021 4:38 PM
Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a photo from the day she and her cousin Divya went exploring the streets of London. In the photo, Priyanka stood with a phone in her hand, apparently taking a photo of a red and white brick building.
The actor wore black pants with a matching long-sleeved t-shirt. Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared the photo on Instagram with the caption: “Suns out, buns out #Throwback.” Fans rained down heart and fire emojis in the comments.
+
Priyanka’s new photo was released shortly after she congratulated Sanjay Leela Bhansali on completing 25 years in the industry. Speaking to Twitter, Priyanka said: “Congratulations on celebrating 25 years at @Bhansali_Prod. Sanjay Sir has singlehandedly given Hindi cinema a genre that is exclusively his own. Glad to have been a small part of this amazing legacy. Here’s more magic. “
The actor collaborated with Bhansali on Bajirao Mastani, in which she played the role of Kashibai. She also had a special dance number in Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram Leela.
Also Read: Deepika Padukone Remembers Her First Meeting With Sanjay Leela Bhansali When She Was Unwell And Lying In Bed
Priyanka has been stationed in London for some time now. She traveled to the UK late last year to finish filming Text For You. After that, Priyanka promoted her projects We Can Be Heroes and The White Tiger from her London home. She also promoted her London autobiography Unfinished. She then began filming her series Citadel, with Richard Madden, famous from Game of Thrones. The series was supported by renowned Avengers: Endgame Joe and Anthony Russo.
Despite her many professional commitments, Priyanka has visited the United States several times. She accompanied Nick Jonas to the Billboard Music Awards in May 2021 and traveled to New York to check out his new hair care products and visit his restaurant Sona.
To close
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/priyanka-chopra-announces-sun-s-out-buns-out-with-a-cheeky-throwback-pic-see-here-101628505637646.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]