‘The Suicide Squad’ kills with comedy | Local News

The Suicide Squad (Action / Comedy: 2 hours, 12 minutes)

With: Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Viola Davis and Sylvester Stallone

Director: James Gunn

Rated: R (strong violence, gore, profanity, sexual references and nudity)

Movie Review: The comedy turns this antihero flick into a popcorn flick. It’s pure entertainment, with an engaging cast. Director James Gunn (“Guardians of the Galaxy”, 2014) has fun with this B-movie execution of a villain-turned-hero script. The result is a fun, easy-to-watch movie.

Villains Harley Quinn (Robie), Bloodsport (Elba), Peacemaker (Cena), King Shark (Stallone) and two other ex-inmates of Belle Reve Penitentiary join the Suicide Squad. The United States government, via the discretion of Amanda Waller (Davis), uses the Black Ops group to conduct classified high risk missions.

Their dangerous mission this outing was the team infiltrating the government of the island of Corto Maltese. The little nation has just had a coup. The Suicide Squad soon learns that a bigger secret is looming about the island nation.

The humor can go too far with childish antics, but Gunn offers an adult movie. The Suicide Squad is also an overload of visual effects and weird characters. However, this movie offers a lot of action with laughs, if you just go with the flow.

Different from Suicide Squad (director David Ayer, 2016), the Gunns version is not a sequel to the 2016 film. They play like individual films. The first had a more serious tone. This one has comedy in every scene. Even when the characters die, Gunn makes the most of the comic.

This plot corresponds to the characters; they are serial killers, thieves, assassins and other deplorable inmates. These are not ethical people doing heroic work. This admission alone makes these people a mischievous bunch. It’s hard to take them seriously, especially with an array of weird convicts that make up Team Task Force X, better known as the Suicide Squad.

Margot Robbie returns as Harley Quinn. The character is crazy about a bat but she is beautifully entertaining and still the most enjoyable of the characters. Robbie makes the sneaky woman sympathetic.

Two other characters stand out for the comedy they bring.

John Cena plays Peacemaker but the killer is anything but peaceful. The pro wrestler turned actor, muscles and all, makes a good action star. He is also an avid comedic actor. He’s willing to stoop to low levels for a laugh.

King Shark is a real walking shark. Sylvester Stallone makes it heard and he delivers many laughable moments. King Shark is always hungry, and Stallone plays the mindless bully with a limited working vocabulary.

Other strange characters also exist in this film. The cast is made up of people with superfluous eccentricities, even funny ones. The laughs are plentiful, but Gunn is savvy of few characters on which to base his action comedy.

Viola Davis offers the cast the most serious character. She is a government agent with a lot of power. Its sole purpose is to ensure that the United States is safe at all costs, often appearing more corrupt than those it oversees. Idris Elba leads the misfits team as Bloodsport. Will Smith has played the role before, which could be a good fit since the comedy is part of “The Suicide Squad”. Elba brings a seriousness to the character which is a welcome attribute.

And two other members of the Suicide Squad, Col. Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman) and Daniela Melchior as a rat controller known as Ratcatcher 2. Yes, she can communicate with rats through a bulb-type device. Strange as it may be, she is one of the most entrenched characters with a back story.

This latest version of “The Suicide Squad” takes those anti-heroes back to the comedic awkwardness that makes them fun as seen in other media like John Ostrander’s 1980s comics. Of course, their antics are as youthful as the plot of this movie, but the comedy is worth it.

The Suicide Squad is fun for an adult audience. It’s raw, uninhabited and too violent. It’s a bunch of deranged people in comedy. It works for those who come with it.

Note: B- (The team kills with humor.)

Adann-Kennn Alexxandar has been a film critic for the Valdosta Daily Times for over 20 years.