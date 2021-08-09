“CODA”, the film Chance the Rapper and “Talons”

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press entertainment reporters on what’s coming to TV, streaming services, and music platforms this week.

Movies

• One of the year’s most award-winning and popular films, “CODA” hits theaters and on Apple TV + on Friday after causing a stir at a Sundance virtual film festival in January. Sian Heder’s film, which set a new Sundance record with a $ 25 million acquisition, is about the hearing daughter (Emilia Jones) of a deaf fishing family in Gloucester, Massachusetts. She lives with her parents – played by Marlee Matlin and Troy Kotsur – and her brother, played by Daniel Durant, often performs for them, but dreams of singing – an aspiration far removed from their difficult life. The setup may seem cliché, but little in “CODA” is not crossed with authenticity and heart. “CODA” is both a historical film representing the deaf community and a contagious and fiery coming of age tale.

• Of all the movies that were cut short when COVID-19 arrived in early 2020, none have been as impacted as “Homeroom” by Peter Nicks, a living truth documentary about a year in the lives of high school students Oakland. The film, which debuts on Hulu Friday, invests in the daily lives of school teens, a particularly diverse group of children who grapple with both their personal futures and a difficult public present. One group, responding to national tragedies, pledged to remove local police from campus. It all ends when the pandemic arrives, and Nicks is forced to briefly rely on the students’ own self-documentation at home. But even when graduation goes virtual, “Homeroom” captures a young generation responding to the pandemic with only a heightened passion for the causes they believe in.

• John David Washington, who is already part of two of the most influential films of the pandemic (“Tenet” and “Malcolm & Marie”) by Christopher Nolan, is back in “Beckett”, a manhunt thriller. taking place in Greece. Ferdinando Cito Filomarino is directing the film, about a tourist from Ohio (Washington) who is on vacation with his girlfriend (Alicia Vikander) when a car crash on a mountain road at night puts him in the middle of a plot Politics. It debuts Friday on Netflix.

– AP screenwriter Jake Coyle

The music

• Rumor has it that Lizzo is back. The Grammy winner has announced that her new single “Rumors” will be released on August 13. It’s the Detroit singer and rapper’s first new music in years since she released her third album “Cuz I Love You” in 2019, which brought hits like “Truth Hurts” and “Juice.” Although little is known about the new single or the release of an album, Lizzo will have the chance to perform “Rumors” in front of thousands of fans as she is expected to perform at several upcoming festivals including Bonnaroo, Global Citizen Live and the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival.

• If you’ve been anxiously awaiting the next film adaptation of Tony Award-winning “Dear Evan Hansen,” you may find some solace in the new music from the play and movie star Ben Platt. The Grammy-winning actor and musician is releasing his new album “Reverie” on August 13 with two previously released singles. Fans of his film and theater work will likely find a lot to love about his own pop songs.

• Chance the Rapper presents its concert in theaters with its concert film “Magnificent Coloring World”, which premieres August 13 in select AMC theaters. The concert was filmed in his hometown of Chicago in 2017, shortly after winning three Grammys thanks to his 2016 indie project “Coloring Book.” The rapper said he always wanted the show to be experienced on the big screen in surround sound.

– AP Entertainment Writer Kristin M. Hall

Television

• “What if …?” is an embarrassment of the MCU wealth. The animated series features a host of heroes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe in reimagined events. Stars reprising their roles as part of the voice cast include – in part – Andy Serkis, Angela Bassett, Tom Hiddleston, Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong, Benicio Del Toro, Djimon Hounsou, Evangeline Lilly, Natalie Portman, Paul Rudd , Taika Waititi, Tilda Swinton. A melancholy note: the late Chadwick Boseman is heard again as his “Black Panther” character. The Disney + series, Marvel Studios’ first animated series, debuts on Wednesday.

• Say goodbye to NBC’s “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”, which begins its eighth and final season on Thursday. The series deserves praise, just to begin with, for making a network switch in style and giving Andre Braugher a chance to show off his comedic chops. Then there’s the rest of the ensemble’s skillful cast, including Andy Samberg, Melissa Fumero, Terry Crews and Stephanie Beatriz. It won’t be just one last laugh at the precinct, with the team tested through a rough year in the last 10 episodes airing in consecutive pairs at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. EDT Thursday through September 16.

• Professional small-town Georgia wrestlers and those who love them are at the heart of Starz’s new drama series “Heels,” which begins at 9 pm EDT on Sunday, August 15. Brothers Spade, Jack (Stephen Amell) and Ace (Alexander Ludwig) fight for the soul of their late father’s wrestling business, while their partners Staci Spade (Alison Luff) and Crystal Tyler (Kelli Berglund) carry more and more part of the challenge, emotional or otherwise. Mary McCormack plays the role of Jack’s business partner and, as Starz describes her, the “mastermind behind the local wrestling organization.”

– AP television writer Lynn Elber