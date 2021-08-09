Memories of River Metropolis Brewing Co.: Bounced Checks, Political Heavyweights, and Celebrities | Jax report every day | Jacksonville Daily Report

Entertainment
Memories of River Metropolis Brewing Co.: Bounced Checks, Political Heavyweights, and Celebrities
When River Metropolis Brewing Co. co-owner Eugene Van Notice recruited Anthony Candelino in 1996 to become the restaurant’s vice president and supervisor to help stabilize the business, no one was sure he could be turned up. .
We had fallen behind in hiring, we had fallen behind in all areas. We owed everyone money, Van Notice said.
In nearly 27 years on Downtown Southbank, Van Notice, Candelino and their corporate mates have turned the $ 1.3 million in debt River Metropolis into a hot spot for weddings, political fundraisers, football players. of the NFL and celebrities.
The restaurant, which closed on July 18, has made a name for itself in Jacksonville for popular culture as much as for its jambalaya and shrimp okra.
River Metropolis has been identified in Jacksonville’s economic and political circles as a place to do business over a meal and a drink.
This is the place where Candelino said former mayor Jake Godbold will maintain the role of court and host his annual quail dinner of 400 to 500 guests on the Thursday before Christmas.
Before Van Notice and its business partners opened River Metropolis in November 1994, the riverside property had housed restaurants for many years with the Lobster Home, Diamondhead Restaurant, Someplace Else nightclub and Harbormasters.
River Metropolis’ parent company, Maritime Ideas LLC, led by Van Notice and Joel Greenfield of Bridgehampton, New York, reached a $ 10 million deal on August 2 with Miami-based real estate developer The Associated Group, to buy out the restaurant lease with the city. on the 3.34 acre property at 835 Museum Circle.
The Associated Group plans to demolish River Metropolis and break the ground this year in an eight-story, 327-unit residence, connected parking and an advanced independent restaurant.
Van Notice and Candelino are respectively chairman and vice chairman of River Metropolis Brewing Firm with shareholders Greenfield, Sophie Chen and Sefton Stallard, each from New Jersey.
The first struggles
River Metropolis’ first financial troubles began with a dispute between Van Notice and a former accomplice of the company.
Van Notice said he had traveled to Jacksonville from New Jersey when he discovered the accomplice was not paying restaurant vending machines, was preparing meals for some customers and had more than $ 100,000 in expenses. bounced exam.
Candelino said before his arrival it had become common for local politicians and NFL football players to eat at River Metropolis without paying. He mentioned that he had to tell the servers that by transferring ahead of time, all customers would receive an invoice.
And after I told you it was steak, lobsters, double lobsters, this and that. It was over $ 1,000, Candelino said. Oh no. There are new owners in the town. Everyone pays. It’s not serious. Everyone pays.
Jacksonville political strategist Mike Tolbert said he quickly became friends with Candelino and Van Notice. But he first encountered them after reporting River Metropoliss financials in their weekly Inside Supply market news post in the mid-1990s.
In response to Tolbert, the accomplice also did not pay gross state sales taxes or rental funds from River Metropoliss to the city.
Before (Van Notice and Candelino) acquired there, River Metropolis always made headlines for unhealthy causes. Since they took over, there hasn’t been anything like it, Tolbert said.
Van Notice and Candelino came to an agreement to separate the accomplice from the company, after which they began to erase the financial blow.
They worked to rebuild the popularity of River Metropoliss with its distributors, some owed $ 75,000, $ 100,000 and $ 200,000, Candelino said.
About $ 1.3 million, we paid everyone again on the dime, he said.
Van Notice mentioned that it took about 9 months to meet the money owed to River Metropolis.
In response to Candelino, Beaver Avenue Fisheries and its president Harry Frisch who supplied seafood to River Metropolis, cleaning supplies and cooking utensils were brought into a team to help clean the restaurant.
Now we have impeccable popularity with all of our distributors, Van Notice said.
JaxPol and popular culture
Tolbert said he became friends with Candelino and Van Notice after his protection from River Metropolis on Inside Supply.
The report prompted the co-owners to ask Tolbert to reunite, which could later make the restaurant a favorite haunt for Godbold.
My answer was, what is he going to do? Put my toes in the concrete? Tolbert mentioned.
When Tolbert arrived at River Metropolis, he mentioned that Van Notice had pulled as much as the restaurant in the longest black limo ever.
This massive, beefy man will step out of the entry seat on the passenger side and go around the back door and open it, Tolbert said. He bought what I thought was the most expensive swimsuit ever. He pulled on his handcuffs, he had diamond cuff hyperlinks and a diamond Rolex. I said, I know Elvis is in the building now.
Tolbert was Godbolds’ longtime assistant. He introduced the former mayor to the restaurant where Godbold would host fundraisers for Metropolis Council candidates and meet with Indigenous leaders and friends he grew up with in Jacksonvilles Northside. It became his favorite haunt in the last few years of his life, Tolbert said.
When Godbolds’ annual Quail Dinner got too big for its authentic venue, he moved it to River Metropolis.
Jake built that skyline here, he built downtown, Candelino said. So he likes, the higher place to have this quail than here with the connection we have now.
Tolbert was ready for the previous mayor at a desk in the dining room of River Metropoliss with a small group for lunch in January 2020 when he heard the news of Godbolds’ disappearance.
The very first thing (Anthony) was going to get me a glass of wine, Tolbert said.
Candelino mentioned that Tolbert introduced us to Jake.
Jake was actually really special to me, Candelino said.
Celebrities like actor John Travolta, Sopranos star James Gandolfini and rapper Fats Joe have also dined at River Metropolis and booked the restaurant for special occasions.
When Jacksonville hosted the 2005 Tremendous Bowl, Van Notice mentioned that Hugh Hefner chose the restaurant for the Playboy Newspaper post-game occasion.
The Tremendous Bowl actually put us on the map, Van Notice said.
Were a household
Candelino said he was working with River Metropoliss with more than 50 employee cooks, waiters, dishwashers, hosts and waiters to help them find new, secure jobs before the restaurant closes.
River Metropolis has registered many of its employees, including restaurant 10-year normal supervisor Kristine Moore and head chef Marvin Barnes, on the payroll until July, as the restaurant held a final wedding ceremony on the 24th. July.
We always try to deal with issues like a household. Were a family here, Candelino said.
Life after the river metropolis
Candelino mentioned that he owed a lot to River Metropolis. He met his wife, former Jacksonville Jaguars broadcast manager Jennifer Kumik Candelino, when she greeted a Jaguars gift from the bridge at River Metropoliss.
The 53-year-old says he’s not sure what’s next, other than spending time with their three children. Candelino said he wasn’t working and was not leaving Jacksonville.
We met a lot of friends. They welcomed us with open arms, he said. We always try to deal with issues like a household. (Buyers) welcomed us with open arms to where I am now staying in Jacksonville. I don’t want to go away.
We both don’t need him in Jersey anymore, Van Notice said.
Van Notice resides in Somerset County, New Jersey, where he is the chairman of the Jersey Mortgage Firm home finance agency.
We want to thank all of our workers who have worked for us all these years, good, unhealthy and detached. But that’s what made River Metropolis, Candelino said.
