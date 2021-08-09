Bollywood celebrities show some love for Saree on National Handweaving Day





Mumbai, India On National Hand Loom Day on August 7, 2021, many Bollywood celebrities took to their respective social media accounts to express their love for hand-woven sarees. Vidya Balan posted a image carousel on her Instagram handle, where she is seen wearing a magenta saree. She even urged her followers to celebrate the creations of Indian weavers. The beauty of silk flowers in looms, she writes. The artistry and allure of hand-woven Indian silks is unmatched. We proudly wear hand-woven silk products and celebrate the magical creations of our weavers today and every day! That alone would be a fitting tribute to their passion and dedication to their profession of master (sic). Actress Chitrangda Singh paid aspecial tributeto the artisanal workers of Assam by posting a photo on her Instagram account in which we see her wearing a traditional Assamese Mekhala Chador. Thank you very much @Sanjukta_Dutta_ for this beautiful saree. I’m super excited to wear a Mekhala Chador, such a special gift on this National Handweaving Day (sic), she wrote. Author Tahira Kashyap, wife of actor Ayushmann Khurrana,posted a monochrome and colorful photo of herself wearing a sari and remembered when she was battling cancer. This dates from December 1, 2018. I have finished with 10 chemotherapy sessions. I used spray and powder to cover the areas where I was losing hair (sic), she wrote. But did I want to run away from the world? No! The love of my family and friends, and more importantly, my faith in my practice, has made me believe and know that this version of myself is beautiful too. This is my story of #handloom #handloomsarees. Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actress Dia Mirza also sharedan invisible imageof her wedding day when she is seen wearing a red sari. She wrote a special article dedicating the image to National Handweaving Day. There is so much to love, respect and cherish about our #IndianHandlooms !!! she wrote. Have you ever seen our master craftsmen at work? This is easily one of the most spellbinding processes. The precision and fluidity with which these hands and feet move so perfectly synchronized with the rhythm of the loom creating poetry in motion. These handcrafted shapes are ours to celebrate every day (sic), she wrote. ActorRaveena Tandonand many others also shared his love for hand-woven products on National Hand Loom Day. Prime MinisterNarendra Modiin 2015, declared August 7 National Hand Craft Day to mark the Swadeshi movement, as it was on this day that the movement was launched in 1905. The movement involved the revival of domestic products and production processes . (With entries from ANI) Edited by Ojaswin Kathuria and Nikita Nikhil

