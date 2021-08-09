Entertainment
Actor Lodric D. Collins opens up about role of Smokey Robinson in Aretha Franklin’s new biopic “Respect”
Actor Lodric D. Collins appears on the big screen as an iconic figure in the music industry in Aretha Franklin’s upcoming biopic “Respect.”
Collins first became interested in acting when his grandmother took him to a community play in his hometown of Lake Charles, Louisiana.
“I was that rambunctious kid who never sat down and always spoke. My grandma took me to a neighborhood theater, we went to see ‘The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn’ or something, ”Collins said. “I remember being in this space and having escaped the imagination. I was paying attention to all the people, to the spotlight, to the sound, watching this world being created. My grandmother said it was the first time that I had been still and that I was silent for more than 5 minutes. I remember saying I wanted to do this.
Collins began performing in his local community theater, and after high school he found himself enlisting in the Marines, in search of his next adventure. He knew he didn’t want a career in the military, but he knew he needed this challenge in his life.
“I was stalwart at that age, I wanted to be part of something big, a system that gave something and a protector and advocate for the family. It looks like a Hallmark card, but that’s how I felt at that age, ”Collins said. “I needed adventure and a challenge that served some purpose.”
After completing his military service, Lodric ended up deferring his plans to go to law school and moved to New York to pursue his acting career. He worked 9 to 5 while working on auditions.
Collins attributes much of what he learned in the military to how he prepares for acting jobs and auditions.
“I learned the structure. One thing I’ve learned in the Marines is that there’s nothing I can’t do, ”Collins said. “If I put in the will, train and prepare, anything is possible. This is my approach to auditions, it gives me confidence that I can do it and gives me the discipline to wake up.
Collins has since built a career in the entertainment space. He currently plays the role of Chief of Staff Donald Winthrop on BETs The Oval and is also well known for his appearance as Captain Elliot, the militia leader sent to end the apocalypse on SYFYs Z Nation and as Lieutenant Marshall in NBCs Grimm. In theater, Collins is known for his classic work in roles such as General Hannibal Barca (Massanissa) and Berowne (Loves Labors Lost), for which he has received rave reviews.
You can see Collins as iconic singer-songwriter Smokey Robinson in the new movie “Respect”. The film follows the life and career of Aretha Franklin, played by Jennifer Hudson.
“I’ve always been an Aretha fan and Smokey Robinson was an icon to me. My dad played Aretha Franklin every day, I grew up there. Smokey Robinson and Lionel Ritchie were gods to me, ”Collins said. “I saw a poster for the audition and told my manager if there was a role for Smokey Robinson, nominate me, this is the role I’m supposed to have.”
Collins quickly landed the role and really began to immerse himself more in Robinson’s life and music. Although he’s already a fan, Collins says he learned so much about Robinson playing him in the movie.
“I thought I knew a lot, but I had to go further. I played their music and I watched the writing of their songs if you want to know more about the songwriter, look at the words they write, ”said Robinson. “There’s a line in her song ‘The Tracks of My Tears’: ‘My smile is my makeup / I’ve been wearing since my split with you.’ He’s still smiling, but there’s something behind that smile that’s deeper and darker than it looks.
Collins hopes that whoever sees “Respect” takes away the impact that Franklin and these artists had on music and the strength they had to overcome the difficulties in their lives.
“I hope they take the strength away from these characters. They had a lot of adversity and potholes to overcome, especially Aretha. I hope they see the strength, dignity, integrity and commitment she had to the movement outside of herself, ”Collins said. “It’s more than music, it’s a love letter to the music she created, but she spawned a movement through music, and she used that power to defend her own. rights as a woman of color. “
“Respect” debuts in theaters August 13. You can follow Collins on Twitter @LodricD and on Instagram @lodricdcollins.
