



[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The White Lotus, Season 1, Episode 5, The Lotus-Eaters.] The white lotus continues to escalate tensions as Season 1’s biggest question remains unanswered heading into the August 15 finale. In the first episode of the series, a coffin is seen boarding a plane and Jake LacyShane’s character seems pretty sensitive on the subject. The mystery of who might be inside the coffin looms with each passing episode, and the finale will certainly provide some sort of resolution, but who could it be? Since Shane is seen alone at the airport, there is a small possibility that it is his new wife Rachel (Alexandra Daddario) who at the end of episode 5 is clearly unhappy in her marriage. I think I made a terrible mistake, she tells Shane in the closing moments of the episode. But given the precarious positions in which most of the characters found themselves perched, the possibilities of seeing the corpse in the coffin remain wide open. If you held your breath during Nicole (Connie britton) and Trademarks (Steve zahn) Burglary of a hotel room, you would not be alone. And the clear conflict between their daughter Olivia (Sydney sweeney) and his girlfriend Paula (Breton Ogradie) about secrets and social status seems anything but light and mellow. Then there’s Olivia’s brother, Quinn (Fred Hechinger), who is systematically neglected by his family to the point of worrying. And what’s with Tanyas (Jennifer coolidge) handsome Greg (Jon Gries)? He has a hell of a cough that definitely makes death possible. Then there is Armond (Murray Bartlett) who continues to be driven mad by resort guests as his behavior spirals out of control. Who will die before the show ends? Let us know what you think in the poll below and don’t miss The white lotus final on August 15. The white lotus, Sunday, 9 / 8c, HBO

