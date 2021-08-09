Entertainment
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Gold Medalist Neeraj Chopra Chooses CES Two Bollywood Actors For Biopic
Athlete Neeraj Chopra made us proud when he won the gold medal in the javelin throw at the recent Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Shortly after his victory, we saw several memes suggesting that many Bollywood actors would be bracing themselves. now for his biopic, including Akshay Kumar. Well, strange as it sounds but interesting, Neeraj himself had earlier chosen Akki for his biopic. In a 2018 interview, when asked which actor he wanted to see in his biopic, he took the names of Akshay Kumar and Randeep Hooda. Interestingly, Akshay recently responded to the comment and joked that Neeraj is good looking and that if the actor’s biopic comes out, Akki would like him to play that role.
Is it an OR? Warmest congratulations @ Neeraj_chopra1 on the creation of history. You are responsible for a billion tears of joy! Well done #NeerajChopra! # Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/EQToUJ6j6C
Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 7, 2021
!! Literally ??#NeerajChopra pic.twitter.com/77jwJ5loKL
Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) August 7, 2021
Bring back the magic of the big screen with # The lower end of the bell.#BellBottomTrailer out now – https://t.co/SdWisNFdFr @vashubhagnani @Vaaniofficial @humasquereshi @LaraDutta @ranjit_tiwari @jackkybhagnani @honeybhagnani @poojafilms
Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 3, 2021
Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is gearing up for the release of Bell Bottom, which is set to hit screens on August 19. The film is based on real events and is written by Aseem Arora and Pervez Shaikhand. It is presented as a very high-end spy thriller. Akshay Kumar plays the character of a spy in the company. It also stars Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, and Lara Dutta in key roles. The film will also be released in 3D format. It is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh of Pooja Entertainment, in association with Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikhil Advani of Emmay Entertainment. So, are you excited for this business? Tweet us @bollywood_life.
