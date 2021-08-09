Celebrity birthdays for the week of August 15-21: August 15: Actor Pat Priest (The Munsters) is 85 years old. Drummer Pete York …

Celebrity birthdays for the week of August 15-21:

August 15: Actor Pat Priest (The Munsters) is 85 years old. Spencer Davis Group drummer Pete York is 79. Author-journalist Linda Ellerbee is 77 years old. Songwriter Jimmy Webb is 75 years old. Doobie Brothers singer-guitarist Tom Johnston is 73 years old. Actor Phyllis Smith (The Office) is 72 years old. Actor Tess Harper is 71 years old. Actor Larry Mathews (The Dick Van Dyke Show) is 66 years old. Actor Zeljko Ivanek (Madam Secretary, Heroes) is 64 years old. Cory in the House) is 63 years old. Singer-keyboardist Matt Johnson (The The) is 60 years old. Director Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu (Birdman, Babel) is 58 years old. Actor Peter Hermann (Law and Order: Special Victims Unit) is 54 years old. Actor Debra Messing (Will and Grace) is 53 years old. Actor Anthony Anderson (Black-ish) is 51 years old. Actor Ben Affleck is 49 years old. Actor Natasha Henstridge (The Whole Nine Yards, Species) is 47 years old. Switchfoot bassist Tim Foreman is 43. Actor Emily Kinney (Conviction, The Walking Dead) is 37 years old. Actress Courtney Hope (The Bold and the Beautiful) is 32 years old. The Jonas Brot singer Joe Jonas is 32 years old. Actor-singer Carlos PenaVega (Big Time Rush) is 32 years old. Actress Jennifer Lawrence is 31 years old. DJ Smoove da General from Cali Swag District is 31 years old.

August 16: Actor Gary Clarke (Hondo, The Virginian) is 88 years old. Actress Julie Newmar is 88 years old. Actress-singer Ketty Lester (La Petite Maison dans la Prairie) is 87 years old. Actress Anita Gillette is 85 years old. Actor Bob Balaban (A Mighty Wind, Best In Show) is 76 years old. Ballerina Suzanne Farrell is 76 years old. Actress Lesley Ann Warren is 75 years old. Bassist Joey Spampinato (NRBQ) is 73 years old. Actor Marshall Manesh (How I Met Your Mother, Will and Grace) is 71 years old. Actor Reginald VelJohnson (Family Matters) is 69 years old. Television personality Kathie Lee Gifford is 68 years old. R&B singer JT Taylor is 68 years old. Director James Cameron (Titanic, The Terminator) is 67 years old. Actor Jeff Perry (Scandal, Grays Anatomy) is 66 years old. INXS guitarist Tim Farriss is 64 years old. Actor Laura Innes (ER) is 64 years old. Actor Angela Bassett is 63 years old. Singer Madonna is 63 years old. Actor Timothy Hutton is 61 years old. Actor Steve Carell is 59 years old. Actor Andy Milder (Weeds) is 53 years old. Actor Seth Peterson (Burn Avis, Providence) is 51 years old. Country singer Emily Robison of The Dixie Chicks is 49 years old. Actor George Stults (Seventh Heaven) is 46 years old. Singer Vanessa Carl ton is 41 years old. Actor Cam Gigandet (Twilight) is 39 years old. Singer-guitarist Taylor Goldsmith of Dawes is 36 years old. Actor Cristin Milioti (How I Met Your Mother) is 36 years old. Actor Shawn Pyfrom (Desperate Housewives) is 35. Country singer Ashton Shepherd is 35 years old. Dan and Shay’s singer Dan Smyers is 34 years old. Rapper Young Thug is 30 years old. Actor Cameron Monaghan (Gotham) is 28. Singer Greyson Chance is 24 years old.

August 17: actor Robert De Niro is 78 years old. The Box Tops guitarist Gary Talley is 74 years old. Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes is 72 years old. Actor Robert Joy (CSI: NY) is 70 years old. Dexys Midnight Runners singer Kevin Rowland is 68 years old. Country singer-songwriter Kevin Welch is 66 years old. XTC bassist Colin Molding is 66 years old. The Go-Gos singer Belinda Carlisle is 63 years old. Actor Sean Penn is 61 years old. Jazz saxophonist Everette Harp is 60 years old. Guitarist Gilby Clarke (Guns N Roses) is 60 years old. 59. Singer Maria McKee is 57 years old. Drummer Steve Gorman (The Black Crowes) is 56 years old. Singer-bassist Jill Cunniff (Luscious Jackson) is 55 years old. Actor David Conrad (Ghost Whisperer, Relativity) is 54 years old. 52. New Kids on the Block actor-singer Donnie Wahlberg is 52 years old. TV personality Giuliana Rancic (Fashion Police, E! News) is 47. Actor Bryton James (Family Matters) is 35. Actor Brady Corbet (24, thirteen) is 33. Actor Taissa Farmiga (American Horror Story) is 27.

August 18: Director Roman Polanski is 88 years old. Actor Robert Redford is 85 years old. Actor Henry G. Sanders (Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman) is 79 years old. Actor-comedian Martin Mull is 78 years old. Singer Sarah Dash (LaBelle) is 76 years old. Actress Elayne Boosler is 69 years old. Country singer Steve Wilkinson of The Wilkinsons is 66 years old. Comedian-actor Denis Leary is 64 years old. Actor Madeleine Stowe is 63 years old. TV presenter Bob Woodruff is 60 years old. Actor Adam Storke (Mystic Pizza) is 59. Actor Craig Bierko (Sex and the City, The Long Kiss Goodnight) is 57 years old. The Nixons singer Zac Maloy is 53 years old. Musician Everlast (House of Pain) is 52 years old. Actor Christian Slater is 52 years old. Wu-Tang Clan rapper Masta Killa is 52 years old. Actor Edward Norton is 52 years old. Actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner is 51 years old. Actor Kaitlin Olson (The Mick, Its Always Sunny in Philadelphia) is 46 years old. Comedian Andy Samberg (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Saturday Night Live) is 43 years old. Old Dominion guitarist Brad Tursi is 42 years old. Actress Madelaine Petsch (Riverdale) is 27. Actor Parker McKenna Posey (My Wife and Kids) is 26.

August 19: Actor LQ Jones (The Virginian) is 94. Actress Debra Paget (Love Me Tender) is 88 years old. Actress Diana Muldaur (Star Trek: The Next Generation) is 83 years old. Actress Jill St. John is 81 years old. Singer Billy J Kramer is 78 years old. Country singer-songwriter Eddy Raven is 77 years old. Deep Purple singer Ian Gillan is 76 years old. Actor Gerald McRaney is 74 years old. Actor Jim Carter (Downton Abbey) is 73. Looking Glass singer-guitarist Elliot Lurie is 73 years old. Queen bassist John Deacon is 70 years old. Actor Jonathan Frakes (Star Trek: The Next Generation) is 69 years old. Actor Peter Gallagher is 66 years old. Actor Adam Arkin is 65 years old. Singer-songwriter Gary Chapman is 64 years old. Actor Martin Donovan is 64 years old. Neville is 62 years old. Actor Eric Lutes (Caroline In The City) is 59 years old. Actor John Stamos is 58 years old. Actor Kyra Sedgwick is 56 years old. Actor Kevin Dillon (Entourage) is 56 years old. Country singer Lee Ann Womack is 55 years old. Tabitha Soren, former MTV reporter. is 54 years old. Country singer Clay Walker is 52 years old. Actor Matthew Perry (Friends) is 52 years old. Rapper Fat Joe is 51 years old. Actress Tracie Thoms (Cold Case) is 46 years old. Actress Erika Christensen (Parenthood) is 39 years old. Actress Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) is 39 years old. Actress Tammin Sursok (Pretty Little Liars) is 38. Singer Karli Osborn (SHeDaisy) is 37 years old. 32. Actor Ethan Cutkosky (TVs Shameless) is 22 years old.

August 20: News anchor Connie Chung turns 75. Chicago trombonist Jimmy Pankow is 74 years old. Actor Ray Wise (Reaper, Twin Peaks) is 74 years old. Actor John Noble (The Lord of the Rings films) is 73 years old. Singer Robert Plant (Led Zeppelin) is 73 years old. Gatlin Brothers singer Rudy Gatlin is 69 years old. Singer-songwriter John Hiatt is 69 years old. Actor-director Peter Horton (in his thirties) is 68 years old. Today, weather presenter Al Roker is 67 years old. Actor Joan Allen is 65. Actor James Marsters (Angel, Buffy the Vampire Slayer) is 59 years old. Rapper KRS-One is 56 years old. Actor Colin Cunningham (Falling Skies) is 55 years old. Actor Billy Gardell (Mike and Molly) is 52 years old. Limp Bizkit singer Fred Durst is 51 years old. Actor Jonathan Ke Quan (Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom) is 51 years old. Third Day guitarist Brad Avery is 50 years old. Actor Misha Collins (Supernatural) is 47 years old. Save Ferris singer Monique Powell is 46 years old. Actor Ben Barnes (Westworld, Prince Caspian) is 40 years old. Actor Meghan Ory (One Upon a Time) is 39 years old. Actor Andrew Garfield (The Amazing Spider-Man) is 38 years old. Actor Brant Daugher ty (Pretty Little Liars) is 36 years old. Singer-actor Demi Lovato is 29 years old. Actor Christopher Paul Richards (Kids Are Alright TV) is 18.

August 21: Actor-filmmaker-writer Melvin Van Peebles is 89 years old. Guitarist James Burton (with Elvis Presley) is 82 years old. Singer Jackie DeShannon is 80 years old. Actress Patty McCormack (The Ropers) is 76. The Buckinghams singer Carl Giammarese is 74 years old. Actor Loretta Devine (Boston Public) is 72 years old. Journalist Harry Smith is 70 years old. Singer Glenn Hughes (Deep Purple, Black Sabbath) is 69 years old. Guitarist Nick Kane (The Mavericks) is 67 years old. 65. Actor Cleo King (Mike and Molly) is 59 years old. System Of A Down singer Serj Tankian is 54 years old. Actor Carrie-Anne Moss (The Matrix, Chocolat) is 51 years old. Prodigy’s musician Liam Howlett is 50 years old. Actor Alicia Witt (Law and Order: Criminal Intent, Cybill) is 46 years old. Singer Kelis is 42 years old. Actor Diego Klattenhoff (The Blacklist) is 42 years old. TV personality Brody Jenner (The Hills) is 38. Dream singer Melissa Schuman is 37 years old. Comedian Brooks Wheelan (Saturday Night Live) is 35 years old. Actor Cody Kasch (Desperate Housewives) is 34 years old. Country singer Kacey Musgraves is 33 years old. Actor Hayden Pane ttiere (Nashville, Heroes) is 32 years old. Actor RJ Mitte (Breaking Bad) is 29 years old. Actor Maxim Knight (Falling Skies) is 22 years old.

