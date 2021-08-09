Entertainment
Former Hollywood starlet Ina Poindexter Ashley from Covington dies at 89
A Covington native who made a name for herself in Hollywood has passed away.
Ina Claire Ashley died in Nashville on August 3 from a brief illness, her obituary reported. She became a celebrity in the 1950s and appeared on television and in movies.
She was born Ina Claire Klutts on February 7, 1932 to Thomas and Cordie Klutts. The family, which also included three sons, lived on Garland Avenue in 1940. A graduate of Byars-Hall High School, Ina 5’8 “was known as” The Blonde Terror “on the basketball court, was named Most Beautiful Girl, and was crowned Miss Tipton County in 1946 or 1947. Ina then became a model for the Goldsmith department store.
In his book The True Tales of Tipton, reported Gaylon Neal Beasley when she was crowned in 1946, her replacement was Martha Lee Estes of Covington, the very person who helped Ina get her big chance. In 1953, Estes won a modeling competition in Memphis, moved to San Francisco and later to Hollywood in 1954. Then known as Leigh Snowden, Martha Lee got her chance thanks to comedian Jack Benny, has been compared to Marilyn Monroe and began to appear in films. .
Widowed at 23 when her husband, Clarance Tarry Poindexter Jr. was killed in a car crash in January 1955, the young mother of two traveled to California to visit Snowden and try her luck in Hollywood.
She said Tennessee after the death of her husband, there were too many reminders here.
“It seemed like wherever I went home there was someone or something to remind me of my loss,” she said in a November 1956 story about overcoming the to be a widow. “My mother suggested that I leave the babies with her and take a short vacation. At the same time, I received a letter from actress Leigh Snowden, a former high school friend, inviting me to visit her in Hollywood. I went.”
It was a rapid rise to fame that some have called meteoric.
She took drama and diction courses with encouragement from Snowden and that summer appeared in the Pasadena Playhouse production of “Sabrina Fair”, the Warner Brothers film “The Giant” and the series. TV comedy “My Favorite Husband”. Ina has also appeared on the television show “The Millionaire” and in the “Dance Party” program produced by Memphis with Wink Martindale.
She was named the 1956 WAMPAS Baby Star, meaning she was one of 15 women chosen as rising starlets, and she and the other women appeared in “The Colgate Comedy Hour” on October 30, 1955. Two Days later Tennessee related a story in which he suggested she might follow in the footsteps of other WAMPAS Baby Stars Joan Crawford, Loretta Young and Clara Bow.
“She always had the ambition to be an actress,” said her mother, Ms. Tom Klutts.Tennessee. “In high school, she was in all the school plays.”
Her son, Tarry, first joined her in California, then her daughter Tandy was to follow.
Ina’s obituary states that she and her friends Debbie Reynolds and Ruta Lee helped found The Thalians, a Hollywood-based civic organization dedicated to promoting mental health.
On August 8, 1958, she married Barret Ashley in Tipton County and moved to Dyersburg, where she lived what her family members called a Christ-filled life until her death. She was active in her church, began Bible studies, and testified to anyone who wanted to listen to her.
From Dyersburg, she moved to Nashville to be closer to her daughter and son-in-law.
Ina is survived by her daughters, Tandy Claire Poindexter Tinkle (Eddie) of Holladay, Mary Barret Ashley Farnsworth (Bob) and Lina Lee Ashley Rowland (John) of Nashville; grandchildren CT Poindexter IV (Dana), Kathryn Poindexter Hazelwood (Matt Davidson), Matthew Poindexter (Kayla), Christin Tinkle Connor (Patrick), Zach Tinkle (Gabrielle), Ben Tinkle (Catherine), Ashley Gillum Pagonis (Josh), Barret Gillum, Elizabeth Rowland and John Mitchell Rowland; 10 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
She was predeceased by her parents, husbands, son Clarance T. Poindexter III and brothers, Tommy Klutts, Robert Earl Klutts and Ronnie Klutts.
Ina Claire Ashley was buried at Fairview Cemetery in Dyersburg on Saturday.
