Bollywood Roundup: Shweta Tiwari, Dia Mirza, Huma Qureshi, and more …

Shweta Tiwari: Daughter Palak is a better actor than me

New Delhi- Popular TV actress Shweta Tiwari believes her daughter Palak, who is set to make her Bollywood debut with the horror film “Rosie: The Saffron Chapter”, is a better actress than she is.

The 40-year-old actress added that she would like to share screen space with Palak if she gets the chance.

Shweta told IANS: “I would love to work with her. Sometimes she does these auditions and she does these scenes. I feel like she’s a better actress than me. As she does easily. It’s so easy, I keep looking. Sometimes I get emotional when I see her play.

“So, she’s a better actress and I would love to play with her if I ever get the chance,” she added.

Shweta has been in the small screen industry for over 20 years now. She won the limelight with her performance as Prerna Sharma Bajaj in “Kasautii Zindagii Kay”, and went on to appear on shows such as “Parvarrish” and “Begusarai”, among others.

The actress does not consider herself a television star.

“I’m not a star, I’m an actor, a famous actor. People know me, yes, I work, yes… There are two actors in the family, ”she said.

Shweta, who is part of Season 11 of “Khatron Ke Khiladi” hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty on Colors, has revealed that since her daughter joined showbiz, there are a lot of common topics to discuss.

“Yes, at least we have some common topics to discuss. There is so much that I learn from her and she learns from me. It’s great fun having the same things to say, ”concluded Shweta.

Dia Mirza and Pragya Kapoor join hands for the final of “The Art of Sustainability” at KNMA

New Delhi- Dia Mirza teamed up with nature lover Pragya Kapoor for the final “The Art of Sustainability” at the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art.

For KNMA’s latest “Art X” series, Dia Mirza, United Nations Goodwill Ambassador for the Environment and United Nations Secretary and Pragya Kapoor, Founder of the Ek Sath Foundation discussed the evolution towards a fashion greener lives and changes that can be made in everyday life to support sustainability. A fitting end to the finale, this episode explored the roots of ecological awareness and the far-reaching effects that even small changes can have.

Dia, an advocate for the Sustainable Development Goals, discussed the roots of ecological consciousness with Pragya. The two explored the arenas of a greener lifestyle and the effects of small daily steps that could lead to huge changes towards building a sustainable planet for peaceful coexistence between different species of flora and fauna.

Wife of director Abhishek Kapoor, Pragya Kapoor is known for championing the cause of love for nature, the land and life. Its foundation celebrates nature through acts of sustainability.

The Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA) created by Kiran Nadar released the series finale on August 8, as it will be available to stream on all of KNMA’s social media accounts.

Huma Qureshi says she has a lot to accomplish in her career

New Delhi- Huma Qureshi made her Bollywood debut in 2012 with the 2012 two-part crime drama “Gangs of Wasseypur”. She was subsequently seen in popular films such as “D-Day”, “Badlapur”, “Jolly LLB 2”, among others.

Touching nearly a decade in the Hindi film industry, the actress says she is grateful for her journey but has a lot to accomplish.

After romanticizing the big screen, Huma’s date with web stardom came with shows such as “Leila” and “Maharani”.

Speaking of her trip to Bollywood, Huma told IANS, “I feel grateful and happy. I feel like I still have a lot to accomplish.

The 35-year-old actress, from New Delhi, is now gearing up for the release of her upcoming film “Bell Bottom” starring Akshay Kumar. The spy thriller is set to hit theaters on August 19.

It reveals what makes this genre popular in all age groups.

“I think all the fascination with the spy genre itself. So I think it still plays like a big hook with young audiences. It’s the kind of story that will appeal to both the younger generation in terms of style and also the older generation, ”said Huma.

Anupria Goenka delighted to resume her life as a professional traveler

Bombay– Actress Anupria Goenka has started filming ‘Asur 2’. The actress will be leaving Mumbai after a long time, as the project requires the actors to shoot in different locations. The actress is delighted to travel again.

Due to the pandemic, the entire industry has been shut down as a precaution. Recently the shootings have resumed and Anupria is delighted.

The actress will travel first to New Delhi and then to Manali for the shoot.

“I enjoyed this phase of returning to work. We had all been locked in our homes for over a year and a half. Now that we have a break to get out and work, I’m trying to make the most of it. Luckily there are going to be a lot of trips and I can’t wait… I’m sure it would be a good time because I’ll be back in front of the cameras, which I love the most, ”Anupria told IANS.

The actress, who will also later travel to Varanasi to shoot for an undisclosed project, is aware of the precautions needed to keep everyone safe.

“Precautions are essential in this ‘new normal’. I must wear a mask at all times. It is only when I do the injection that I remove the mask. As soon as the director says “cut,” everyone in the cast is back with their masks on. No one on the crew is allowed to take off their masks and many are even in PPE kits, ”she said.

The actress adds: “The manufacturers have ensured rapid and regular antigen testing on the sets, which can identify if anyone is showing symptoms. In addition, the sets and locations are thoroughly disinfected before the cast and crew arrive for filming. So the manufacturers ensured all the safety and protection of everyone in the unit. We’re sorted that way, I think, ”she says.

Aamir Khan recalls working with the “Dil Chahta Hai” team

Bombay– Superstar Aamir Khan gets nostalgic as his film ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ turns 20 on August 10. For him it was one of the most memorable projects and a great experience working with director Farhan Akhtar and the entire cast.

He says, “’Dil Chahta Hai’ is one of my most memorable films. I think the energies of all of us coming together (Farhan, Ritesh, Zoya, Akshaye, Saif, Sonali, Dimple, Preity, me, Javed Sahab, Shankar, Ehsan, Loy, Basin, Avan, Ravi, Suzanna, Nakul, Subaya, everyone…), brought something very special to the film.

“Dil Chahta Hai” was released in 2001 and was Farhan Akhtar’s first film. The film starred Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna in the lead role. They were three friends and the story revolves around them. It also featured Preity Zinta, Sonali Kulkarni and Dimple Kapadia, the music was by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and the lyrics by Javed Akhtar.

Aamir adds that ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ was one of the films that came out with a separate story and Farhan Akhtar as the director did an amazing job.

“I loved the script and felt that Farhan came in with a completely new take on everything. His own vision and his own voice. As a result, ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ will be remembered as a film that broke many. conventions in Indian cinema. I was working with a director for the first time, but never felt that way. Farhan was confident and personified. He was sure-footed and had total control. What a debut Farhan and Ritesh! -he.

Shilpa Shetty, mother convicted of fraud in Lucknow

Lucknow– There are more issues for Shilpa Shetty as she and her mother Sunanda Shetty have been named in an alleged fraud case in Uttar Pradesh.

A team of Lucknow police are expected to be in Mumbai to question Shilpa and her mother Sunanda in the alleged fraud case on behalf of a welfare center.

Two FIRs were registered at Hazratganj and Vibhuti Khand police stations in Lucknow and the police have now stepped up the investigation in both cases.

According to police officials, Shilpa Shetty runs a fitness chain called Iosis Wellness Center. The president of this company is Shilpa Shetty, while his mother Sunanda is the director.

It is alleged that Shilpa Shetty and her mother took millions of rupees from two people on behalf of opening a branch of the wellness center, but the promise was not kept.

In this case, Jyotsna Chauhan, a resident of Omaxe Heights, filed a complaint at Vibhuti Khand Police Station and Rohit Veer Singh at Hazratganj Police Station for allegedly being deceived.

Hazratganj Police and Vibhuti Khand Police sent interrogation notices to Shilpa Shetty and her mother.

DCP (East) Sanjeev Suman said the investigator in charge of the case will leave for Mumbai on Monday to interview actress Shilpa Shetty and her mother Sunanda. He will examine all the points of this affair.

Sanjeev Suman said the case was high profile and therefore police were investigating all matters closely. (IANS)