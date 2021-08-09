Entertainment
‘Jackass’ star Brandon “Bam” Margera sues for eviction – The Hollywood Reporter
One of the stars of the showcase Donkey, which won’t be seen in the final sequel slated for September 3, raises a big legal challenge regarding its ouster from the franchise. According to a lawsuit filed by Brandon “Bam” Margera on Monday in Los Angeles Superior Court, the producers violated his civil rights by forcing him to sign a “Welfare Agreement” and then let him go after a test. drug test positive. Margera says he suffers from physical and mental disabilities and that his dismissal constitutes unlawful discrimination.
In her lawsuit against Paramount Pictures, MTV Networks, Jeff Tremaine, Johnny Knoxville, Spike Jonze and other related entities, Margera says she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and attention deficit disorder. He also admits to having a history of alcohol abuse. He says he’s been in and out of rehab since 2009.
Two years ago, Margera says he was in one of those drug rehab centers when Tremaine, Knoxville and Jonze “approached him and forced him” to make a deal.
The welfare agreement, as mentioned here, provided for its immediate termination in the event that he did not blow through a breathalyzer three times a day, did not submit to a urine test twice a week , did not have their hair follicles tested regularly. base, and take pills every morning on a FaceTime call with a paramount hired doctor.
The lawsuit, with references to the guardianship of Britney Spears, qualifies the agreement as “draconian” and “psychological torture”, more “legally unenforceable”.
Having said that, adds the complaint, “Margera didn’t slip. He followed the provisions of the Welfare Accord to the letter, at great personal expense. The accused’s treatment of Margera exacerbated her mental health problems and led to thoughts of suicide. But still, Margera persevered – only to have the rug ripped off beneath him. “
According to Margera, represented by attorney Eric George, the star was ousted after “one of the many drug tests that Margera was forced to undergo to show that he was taking Adderall on prescription.” The defendants were well aware that Margera had to take Adderall to treat her attention deficit disorder. He had been taking this medication for several years. But despite all of that, and without even giving Margera a chance to explain himself, Paramount fired him.
The lawsuit claims the producers’ actions against Margera were a violation of Unruh Civil Rights Act, California Fair Employment and Housing Act, unlawful retaliation and wrongful dismissal in violation of public order. Additionally, Margera is suing the defendants for breaking her deal to star in Donkey, in addition to fraudulently leading him to enter into the agreement.
The costume also includes a rather bold but long drawn out claim that the next asshole 4 constitutes an infringement of his intellectual property (ie, his “ideas”, even if the ideas are not protected by copyright) and that he deserves a share of the profits.
In fact, through her costume, Margera takes credit for creating Donkey, the stunt show that’s hugely popular since its debut on MTV in 2000. While the franchise has typically been credited over the years to Tremaine, Knoxville and Jonze, Margera says much of the original footage from the first season of MTV goes back to his CKY team, before the others get on board, and Donkey would have been “impossible” without him.
Margera seeks an injunction on the release of asshole 4. This is extremely unlikely to happen, so he also seeks damages.
Hollywood journalist contact MTV Studios and will add any comments from other defendants as well.
In May, Knoxville spoke to GQ and commented, “We want Bam to be happy and healthy and to get the help he needs. We have tried to move this forward. I think that’s all I really want to say about it.
Sources
2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-news/bam-margera-lawsuit-1234994784/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]