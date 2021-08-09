Entertainment
Main actor, screenwriter on a horror film shot in Flint
None of them are from Flint, or even Michigan, but they say they love the city and its people, so they decided to make a horror movie there.
We caught up with actor Corin Nemec (Supernatural, Stargate SG-1, Parker Lewis Cant Lose) and director / screenwriter Bron Theron, who gave us the film dish.
Manufacture for Half-dead fred will start in October. The film centers on Freddy Nash, an alcoholic victim of a car accident that killed his 9-year-old son. Since the accident, Nash has grown into an average detective, able to talk to the dead. Nash, from Los Angeles, comes to Flint to try to solve a murder.
I would say about 90% of it all is shot in Flint because we were using all of Flint’s actual locations, cemeteries, houses, bars, things like that, Theron told MLive in the video interview that you can see above.
Flint isn’t exactly the Hollywood of the Midwest. So why did Theron decide to bring production there?
I have been coming to Flint to do murals since 2017 with the Flint Public Art Project. One of the guys running this, his name is Joe Schipani, he has a three story house. Very Victorian. Good architecture. Very elegant. Perfect place for a horror movie.
He had written a book called Haunted Flint. He gave me the book, I started reading it, we started going back and forth. He was just born from there. And then I wrote a script. I know this guy (showing Nemec) for doing murals and artwork and I said you wanted to make a movie and he said, I guess.
We shot other smaller projects and were just really close friends, Nemec said. There is nothing better than being able to work with people you not only respect, but who you get along with.
So what’s the schedule for Half Dead Fred?
I would say in total, three weeks for the whole shoot. About 13 or 14 days in Flint and 3 or 4 days in Los Angeles. The turnaround time depends on so many factors. My anticipation is probably early 2022.
Theron says when the movie is ready for release next year, the plan is to have a premiere at Flint.
Whatever the cast, the marketing, whoever gets it, wherever it goes, was going to make Flint a first. So people will be able to see it at some point here. The goal and the idea is the Capitol Theater. So, I think I’m at the Capitol Theater for the movie premiere here.
Theron says a lot of the cast and crew will be from Flint. He still plays a few roles for the film. You can inquire about this at [email protected] You can also get information about Facebook movies page.
