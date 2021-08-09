Catalyst Church back-to-school carnival returns to Woodland – Daily Democrat

After taking off last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Catalyst Church’s 6th Annual Back-to-School Carnival has made a triumphant return this year, inside Woodland High School Stadium.

From around 9 a.m. to noon on Sunday, hundreds of families with students from one of the 12 elementary schools in the Woodland Unified School District gathered to enjoy a beautiful summer day while taking a break from the smoke that had covered all of Woodland for the previous two days.

Catalyst Church was founded in Woodland in 2013 by Senior Pastor Matt Van Peursem and is located at 120 Main Street.

While fun, the carnival has a bigger focus besides providing the community with a summer activity as the return of in-person instruction to the Woodland School District on August 19 looms.

Each elementary school student present received a backpack filled with school supplies. As they entered the stadium, families were waiting in a long but fast line, where the visitors’ stands will be located.

When the students reached the tent, they were able to grab a backpack and fill it with binders, notebooks, a pair of scissors, markers, pencils, pencils and sharpeners. Once that was done, they were free to enjoy the carnival.

“The first thing about this event is that it provides children with what they need,” said Van Peursem. “If we’re not able to provide it here, it’s up to the family and the schools, and the funds being what they are, the schools can’t handle that burden. We want to give children what they need to be successful. The second is the energy that this event brings. Students see their teachers and friends and hopefully bring some excitement back to school. “

Carnival activities included basic items such as balloon animals, temporary tattoos, two different inflatable houses, cotton candy, snow cone and popcorn stalls, as well as games such as a beanbag throw, kickball darts, skeet ball, frisbee throw, Plinko and many more. Students could then redeem the won tickets for a small prize at another kiosk.

“This event is incredible,” said Van Peursem. “I think people needed something like that. Our community and our kids needed something like this after the last year and a half that everyone has been through. “

Last year, the carnival was scheduled to take place at the Yolo County Fairgrounds as it was in 2019. But after a meeting in May or June 2020 between Catalyst Church, the fairground, and the school district, everyone decided that ‘it was better to pull the hold on the event.

Before that, in its early years, the carnival was held at Tafoya Elementary School. Then the Catalyst Church expanded it to two schools, and it took place at both Tafoya and Prairie Elementary School before moving the regional event throughout the city.

Today, Catalyst Church has evolved the event where every elementary school student in Woodland is invited.

“The school district saw what we were doing,” recalls Van Peursem. “Their ability to communicate and network to rally everyone is unprecedented. They came on board last year and offered to help us communicate and spread the word. By the turnout here, it’s clear they’ve helped a ton.

Van Peursem estimates that around 3,000 backpacks filled with school supplies will be distributed. Most of the supplies were provided by the Catalyst Church, while Fire House Entertainment & Event Rentals donated tents, sound systems and games.

“We hope to set a precedent in the wake of this pandemic,” Van Peursem said. “There are a lot of things wrong with our world right now, so the best thing we can do is find a way to step in and do our part to fix it and help do all we can. to make the community better I think it’s the best thing for everyone.